Connor Betts Had a Hit List, Ex-Classmates Say

Connor Betts, the 24-year-old man who took the lives of nine people and injured 27 early Sunday morning, had a hit list, ex-classmates say.

Betts opened fire in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning using a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle. According to AP News, he was shot and killed by patrolling officers just 30 seconds after he opened fire on a crowd gathered around a bar.

According to the New York Times, Betts arrived in the entertainment district Saturday evening with his sister, Megan K. Betts, and another friend. He excused himself from their company right before opening fire. Megan Betts was one of his victims.

It’s been reported by some in the media that Betts was bullied in high school, but Betts’ classmates are saying, it was the other way around.

“This isn’t a mystery to me,” one of Betts’ classmates told the Dayton Daily News. “I’m furious.”



“He had a plan to shoot up our high school,” said Laura Wakeley, who attended Bellbrook High School with Betts. She wasn’t the only person who didn’t seem surprised when Betts was announced shooter.

Betts was in ROTC in high school. A Dayton local newspaper purchased a social media background check on him that revealed he used words and phrases like “All Shall Be Annihilated,” “Bloodlust,” “Absolute Carnage,” and “Bloody Massacre.”

According to a press conference given by Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, the weapon Betts used on Sunday morning was obtained legally. “The rifle was ordered online from Texas and transferred at an area firearms dealer,” said Biehl.

Bellbrook High School’s Principal Confirmed That Betts Was Suspended For Writing a Hit List on the Bathroom Wall

Chris Baker, who recently resigned as Bellbrook High School’s principal, was asked about Betts’ behavior while he was a student.

Baker admitted that Betts caused a lockdown by writing a “hit-list” on a bathroom wall. “I would not dispute that information, but I don’t want to get involved any more than just making that comment,” Baker said.

After the news started reporting that Betts had been bullied in school, his classmates took to social media to refute those claims. Some students started a Reddit thread to discuss their encounters will Betts.

Betts’ hit-list consisted of mostly females who had rejected him one way or another. One of Betts’ classmates told the Dayton Daily News that he once fantasized about tying her up and slitting her throat. The woman said that he also admitted being scared of his own thoughts.

Spencer Brickler, a classmate of Betts’, told CNN that a counselor at Bellbrook High School told him that he and his sister were on Betts’ hit list. Brickler said he was on a school bus when Betts was escorted off by police who were investigating those threats. Another classmate, whose identity is being protected, was told by a Bellbrock High administrator that she was “number one” on Betts’ kill list. According to school staff, the list had two columns: a “kill list” and a “rape list.”

A fourth student, who also asked not to be identified, said that she turned Betts down when he asked her out and was shown that she was on the list. “He loved to look at you and pretend to shoot with guns, guns with his hands,” she said.

It’s been reported that Betts used violent, vulgar, aggressive language when talking about women.

“Personally, it freaked me out,” said one student. “I started having panic attacks in the school building.”