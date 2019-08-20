LSU Armed Intruder Reports Spark Search & Evacuation

LSU has reported a possible “armed intruder” in Coates Hall, and that building has been evacuated. However, the reports remain unconfirmed, and no armed intruder has been found at this stage.

“LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor LSU.edu for further information,” the university reports on its website.

LSU also tweeted the same message, writing, “LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor http://LSU.edu for further information.” Around 4 p.m. central time, LSU wrote, “The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information.”

According to WAFB-TV, the school also sent out a text message alert about the possible “armed intruder.”

According to the television station, authorities are searching “room to room for the armed individual” but they haven’t found anyone. They want people to stay in a “safe place” until they give the all clear on August 20, 2019.

The university had not provided further details about what led to the concerns.

People Expressed Concern on Social Media About the Armed Intruder Possibility

LSU shared active shooter information (although there was no report of an actual shooting or any injuries), advising, “Run: Exit the area and move away from danger. Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide. Fight: This is an absolute last resort.”

The university, around 3:30 p.m. central time, wrote, “The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information.”

Still not being told much information about what happened. But parts of LSU are still on lockdown at this time. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/CM6q9d3vyI — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) August 20, 2019

Understandably, people took to social media to express their concern. “My significant other was in LSU Coates when the armed intruder alert came through. She hid in her office and was just now allowed to leave the building. No other details available,” wrote one man. “Lsu friends please be safe!!!!” wrote another person on Twitter.

LSU labels itself “Louisiana’s flagship university.”

This post will be updated when more is learned about the situation.

