Arrest Made in North Miami Beach Synagogue Shooting

An arrest has been made in the July 28 shooting at a Florida synagogue that injured Yosef “Warren” Lipshutz. Carlints St. Louis, 30, is suspected of firing on Lipshutz, 68, as he was unlocking the front doors of Young Israel of Greater Miami to prepare for a religious service. Young Israel is an Orthodox Jewish synagogue located in North Miami Beach, Florida.



St. Louis was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday, August 20 and charged with Attempted Felony Murder using a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle, and Aggravated Battery on a Person 65 or Older.

Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Arrest Made Weeks After Shooting Outside North Miami Beach Synagogue) Fort Lauderdale News – https://t.co/DQfDKZaJW3 pic.twitter.com/0uMcsrBNys — 1 Fort Lauderdale (@1_ftl) August 21, 2019

Lipshutz said the suspect drove up to Young Israel in a black Chevrolet Impala, got out of the vehicle and fired eight rounds before speeding off. Lipshutz was hit by four bullets and sustained severe injuries to his legs. Paramedics from the Jewish medical service Hatzalah of Miami-Dade rushed Lipshutz to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where he underwent several hours of surgery.

According to WPLG, Carlints St. Louis is a resident of Hallandale, Florida, and works for Hertz Rent-a-Car. He was arrested at a shopping mall in North Miami Beach.

After the shooting, St. Louis filed a report with the Hallandale Police Department stating that his 9 mm semi-automatic pistol had been stolen from his car. Police found a gun matching that description in the Toyota Corolla St. Louis was driving at the time of his arrest. Hornaday ammunition in the weapon matched the shell casings found at the synagogue.

WSVN revealed detectives were able to name St. Louis as their suspect after noticing several unique features on his car that were spotted on surveillance video. Investigators also tied St. Louis to the crime through license plate readers and cell phone records that placed him at synagogue during at the time of the shooting.

The incident was being investigated as hate crime however St. Louis has not revealed a motive for the shooting. A search of public records showed prior arrests for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence.

This is a developing story.