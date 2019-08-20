Utah Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me in Salt Lake City & More [August 20]

Fires are a problem today in Utah, thanks to the hot, dry summer. Here is a list of the major active fires on August 20, 2019 according to Utah Fire Info, NIFC.gov, and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. Read on to learn more details and see maps of the fires in the Utah area, including fires in Salt Lake City.

You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. This map is being constantly updated, so very new fires may not be featured on the map until they’ve grown larger. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below.

You can also see a map of Utah fires in Inciweb’s map here. A screenshot is below.

Read on for details about individual fires in the state. We’re starting with the Salt Lake City fires since they are new, and then the rest of the fires will be in alphabetical order by name.

Salt Lake City Fires

Large grass fire: I-80 WN between 5600 W. and 4000 W. Several spot fires along the freeway. Visibility is reduced on I-80 pic.twitter.com/QAu5fLTqjX — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) August 20, 2019

These fires don’t have official names yet, but they have been causing problems on Tuesday, August 20. They consist of one large grass fire and several spot fires, Fox 13 Now reported. The fires are on I-80 between 5600 West and 4000 West, near the Wright Bros. Dr. exit. Both sides of I-80 were closed because of lowered visibility in the area. I-80 is closed west of the airport.

Fire I80 west of the airport. I80 is closed to traffic west of the airport — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) August 20, 2019

UDOT noted that I-80 is closed “at MP 101 near Lake Point in Tooele County. Traffic is being diverted onto EB SR-201.”

Update: EB I-80 is now closed at MP 101 near Lake Point in Tooele County. Traffic is being diverted onto EB SR-201. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 20, 2019

Air quality is not expected to be significantly impacted by this fire.

The brush fire west of Salt Lake City is producing a lot of smoke. It is small in size and, although dramatic, should not create significant impacts to #AirQuality. Stay clear of the area, if possible, and see the latest monitoring data at https://t.co/rz5IK3fCF4. https://t.co/I3E4FV3Vyd — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) August 20, 2019

Avintaquin Ridge Fire

This fire is listed on NIFC but in no other location. It’s 111 acres and 80 percent contained, located 15 miles southeast of Fruitland.

Chippean Fire

#ChippeanFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~15mi NNW of Blanding, UT. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/peUNUqfPBC — Wildfire Bot (UT/NV)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@UtahNevFireBot) August 18, 2019

This fire, located near the Poison and Peavine Fires, is in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. As of August 15, the latest update from Inciweb, it was 227 acres and 20 percent contained. It’s well contained and the fire officials are letting “natural forces do their job and making sure the fire stays within established boundaries and behaves the way we want it to,” Inciweb noted.

Gold Hill Fire

This five-acre fire started on August 15, according to Utah Fire Info.

The #GoldHillFire southeast of Wendover burned two homes and one outbuilding. Crews on scene stopped the fire's progress at 5 acres. Working on mopup. #ffsljc pic.twitter.com/orWkgg9H1f — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 16, 2019

The fire is now being mopped up and is mostly under control. It is southeast of Wendover and burned two homes and an outbuilding. The fire’s progress was stopped at five acres but it’s still listed as active.

Little Bear Fire

#LittleBearFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~7mi SE of Hatch, UT. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/dCaQ1CAiVs — Wildfire Bot (UT/NV)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@UtahNevFireBot) August 19, 2019

This fire was started on July 26. It’s seven miles southeast of Hatch, according to Inciweb. The fire is being monitored. It was caused by lightning. It’s grown to 850 acres, but it’s spreading north within prescribed boundaries. Inciweb noted on August 14: “As it burns naturally through the area, it can be beneficial to the fire-adapted ecosystem by removing fuels that could feed future forest fires.”

Mammoth Fire

#MammothFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~7mi ESE of Fairview, UT. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/Zl5RCgIQYZ — Wildfire Bot (UT/NV)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@UtahNevFireBot) August 19, 2019

This fire started on August 7. It’s 260 acres in size and 10 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is being allowed to burn for resource benefits, to help cut down on the possibility of uncontrolled fires in the future.

The fire is seven miles east-southeast of Fairview, Utah. A later listing from August 19 indicated that it is now 550 acres and 50 percent contained, which is slightly different from Utah Fire Info’s details.

Park Ridge Fire

This fire is 160 acres and 35 percent contained according to Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning. Utah fire info noted: “Fremont River Ranger District plans to manage this ignition to aid towards a healthy Ponderosa Pine ecosystem, by utilizing low intensity under burn tactics.”

On August 15, Inciweb had slightly different details on the fire, noting that it was 186 acres and 35 percent contained. It’s 10 miles south of Grover, Utah. The last update on Inciweb was August 15.

Peavine Fire

The Peavine Fire, located near the Poison Canyon fire, is 90 percent contained as of August 15, the latest update. It’s in the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Poison Canyon Fire

#PoisonCanyonFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~19mi NW of Blanding, UT. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/01ur7mvE6U — Wildfire Bot (UT/NV)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@UtahNevFireBot) August 17, 2019

This fire started on July 26, 2019. It’s 1,105 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 14, the last Inciweb containment update. (Other updates say it’s 95 percent contained.) It was caused by lightning and is being overseen by the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The fire is 22 miles northwest of Blanding, Utah (19 miles northwest according to Utah Fire Info.)

On August 15, Inciweb noted that hikers might see smoke rising from two nearby fires if they’re near Peavine and Poison canyons. The Incident Commander said the fires are within the control lines. Incident Commander John Shaffer said: “This is eliminating heavy, hazardous material—the stuff that’s otherwise fuel for a more intense fire. And that is especially helpful in the Chippean Fire, which is burning at a low intensity inside a healthy stand of ponderosa pine that we aim to protect.”

Skull Flat Fire

#SkullFlatFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~6mi E of Beaver, UT. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/WQA31hbv9a — Wildfire Bot (UT/NV)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@UtahNevFireBot) August 8, 2019

This fire is listed on Utah Fire Info’s map as active. It started on June 18, 2019 and grew to 1,630 acres and is 95 percent contained. The fire was caused by lightning and is about six miles east of Beaver, Utah.

South Monroe Prescription Fire

This is a fire purposefully set to cut down on the possibility of uncontrolled fires in the future. It’s 222 acres and about five miles west of Greenwich and seven miles east of Marysvale, according to Utah Fire Info.