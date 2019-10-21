Dallas Tornado: Photos & Videos of the Powerful Storm

Atornado ripped through north Dallas on Sunday night, leaving significant damage in its path. These are photos and videos showing the tornado as it touched down in the Dallas region.

This photo shows a tornado looming large in the background looking northeast from Lake Highlands.

The tornado touched down near 635 and Skillman in Dallas around 9:30 p.m., Fox 4 reported. Two supercells capable of producing tornadoes were reported in the Dallas area around that time, ABC 57 reported.

This photo is a sighting of the tornado at Harry Hines and Walnut Hill around 9:45 p.m.

This video captures lightning illuminating a terrifying-looking tornado in the region.

Whoa… Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

The National Weather Service noted around that time: “At 9:26 PM CDT, a confirmed large tornado was located over Richardson, moving northeast at 25 mph. This tornado has produced damage on I-635. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!”

The winds were crazy strong, as you can see in this next video.

This next photo shows a large tornado in the background of a quiet neighborhood.

Tornado in north Dallas this evening.. 📸: Rick Bennet #txwx pic.twitter.com/8EZOIFblAF — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) October 21, 2019

The damage was miles long, Dallas News reported.

Another video shows the tornado against a backdrop of lightning.

This video was taken just a few miles from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Here is a view of the tornado only a few miles away from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It makes it even scarier when a Cowboys game is going on. There’s likely extensive damage in North Dallas. pic.twitter.com/k8rZRF9zd7 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) October 21, 2019

Additional photos shows the size and destruction of the Texas tornado.

The light show from the storm was powerful.

Another video of the storm that spawned the tornado.

Crazy footage out of #Dallas of tornado taking out power Courtesy of @Jeff_Piotrowski Large dangerous tornado in progress!

Take cover #dallastornado pic.twitter.com/ITSTVrYqy1 — spooky (@FiresOfTruth) October 21, 2019

This video shows the tornado near a resident’s home.

Hundreds of thousands of outages were reported by Oncor after the tornado moved through the area.

A mansion belonging to Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars was destroyed, WFAA reported. No one was home and some reported that Seguin may have been trying to sell the home. His house is near Royal Lane and Preston Road.

Some campuses may be canceled on Monday after crews assess damage at schools in the area, Fox 4 reported.

The tornado was reported in the area of Dallas Love Field around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. It touched down near Richardson and Garland and was moving east. Some of the damage was reported in the Walnut Hill area, where businesses and homes were destroyed. A Home Depot was reported destroyed and a 7-11 had a lot of damage. Several churches were also severely damaged in the storm.

It’s not yet known if there were any injuries from the storm.