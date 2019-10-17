Pastor David Wilson: Family Member Says They Don’t Know if Viral Video Is Real

Pastor David Wilson of Texarkana, Texas, has been a pastor for nearly 40 years.

On October 16, a viral video purporting to show the minister performing a sex act on a woman was spread on social media. Speaking exclusively to Heavy a family member says that they do not know if the video is real. The family member said that whoever was spreading the video was trying to become famous off of Pastor David Wilson’s name.

Pastor David Wilson Says He Is a ‘Motivator’ Who ‘Loves to See Lives Transformed to the Glory of God’

According to an online profile, Pastor David Wilson has is the senior pastor of Bibleway Ministries and World Out Reach Inc. Heavy has reached out to both organizations for comment on the story but both phone numbers have been disconnected. Wilson says in the profile that he attended Southwest Bible College and Seminary. Pastor Wilson said, in 2013, “I’m a minister of 32 years, have pastored for 25. I’m a motivator and Love to see lives transformed to the Glory of God.”

The scandal has resulted in many Facebook users posting this meme, showing the address of Pastor Wilson’s church:

Hundreds of comments about the viral video have been made on Wilson’s son’s Facebook page.

Wilson Was the Leader of the Black Chamber of Commerce in Texarkana

According to a LinkedIn page, Wilson also operates a consulting business in Texarkana. Texarkana is a city of less than 40,000 people on the border between Texas and Arkansas, less than 40 miles north of the Louisiana border. A Google review of Wilson’s church reads, “Another one of the greatest places to go to for highly spiritual uplifting in the Lord!!!”

Wilson was the leader of the Black Chamber of Commerce in Texarkana. Pastor Wilson spoke about his role in an interview with the Plainview Daily Herald. Wilson said, “We’re just happy to be in a new location and doing bigger and better things. Overall, I just see a serious excitement at getting organized to go into business.”

The daughter of another Pastor David E. Wilson, out of Dallas, some 200 miles west of Texarkana, has taken to Facebook to tell users that her father is not the same Pastor David Wilson. David E. Wilson’s daughter wrote in a post, “Sometimes we unknowingly share our names with complete strangers. But that does NOT mean we share the same Mission or Faith! I am the daughter of the Great Doctor David E. Wilson. This other David E. Wilson is a man who just so happens to share same name as him.”

Pastor Wilson Is Not the First Texas Pastor to Be the Subject of a Sex Scandal in 2019

Pastor Wilson is not the first Texas-based pastor to become embroiled in a sex scandal. In February 2019, the Christian Post reported that Pastor Joshua Holmes had been shown in a sex tape with “multiple women.” Holmes is based in Kennedale, Texas, just outside of Dallas. The scandal erupted after radio host Larry Reid said that he had been sent a copy of the sex tape. Reid said in his broadcast around the scandal, “This is a sex tape. This is a sexual escapade captured on the phone.” Holmes, a married father of three, had previously been accused of infidelity by a member of his flock, Yasir Wright.

