DNC Will Raise Debate Threshold After Tulsi Gabbard Earns a Delegate

An official with the DNC has announced on Twitter that the threshold for participating in a Democratic debate will be increased. This announcement was made shortly after the American Samoa caucus rewarded Tulsi Gabbard with a delegate after she earned 29.3 percent of the votes with 99 percent reporting. Prior to today, the DNC’s debate threshold allowed anyone to qualify to be in a debate if they gained one delegate in a primary or caucus.

Xochitl Hinojosa, the communications director for the Democratic Party according to her Twitter account, tweeted about the threshold changes on Twitter.

She wrote: “We have two more debates– of course the threshold will go up. By the time we have the March debate, almost 2,000 delegates will be allocated. The threshold will reflect where we are in the race, as it always has.”

The comment was made after people began speculating online that Gabbard would have a place on the debate stage now that she has earned a delegate.

According to NBC News, Gabbard earned one delegate after receiving 29.3 percent of the vote (103 votes total). Mike Bloomberg earned four delegates after getting 49.9 percent of the vote.

