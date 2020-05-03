Crazy Cat Lady: Reddit Users Search for Possible Cat Abuser

Multiple people online are trying to track down the “Crazy Cat Lady,” an Omegle user who has allegedly abused cats during live streams on the platform. According to Reddit users, the unidentified individual, who is presumed to be a woman, has reportedly tortured multiple cats.

Heavy has not independently confirmed these claims. The individual has apparently been using her TikTok account to announce the schedule of her Omegle streams. The Crazy Cat Lady uses multiple “furry” tags on Omegle, including “furry,” “fursuit,” “furries” and “furryfandom.”

In a SubReddit called “DontF***WithCats,” users have been trying to track down the identity of the Crazy Cat Lady. Some have said that the suspect lives in France, and others have said she lives in Houston, Texas. According to some users, the individual uses a virtual private network to hide her identity.

In a video on the Crazy Cat Lady’s presumed TikTok channel, she wrote, “I have friends watching any posts, accounts, etc, that is talking about me. Those calling the police I already know but my childhood friend and told me about it since her Grandpa is a chief cop.”

Multiple users have said that they’ve called the police in Houston. Heavy has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately hear back. This story is still developing.

Social Media Users Share Graphic Descriptions of the Crazy Cat Lady’s Videos

Warning: Although there are no pictures or videos of the Crazy Cat Lady’s live streams below, some of the descriptions are graphic.

According to many Reddit users, the individual has been torturing multiple cats by skinning and burning them alive, among other things.

One user wrote:

hey. please help find this person that is going around omegle under the furry tag, from what i know she’s killing cats, skinning them alive and burning them and drinks the cats blood.

The user also said, “there are 3 videos of her eating the cat’s meat.” According to multiple users on Twitter and Reddit, the Crazy Cat Lady has said that she has been raped before and she wants people to fear her.

