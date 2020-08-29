FDA Spokeswoman Emily Miller Fired After Just 11 Days: New York Times

The Food and Drug Administration’s new spokeswoman, Emily Miller, has been fired, according to the New York Times. The Times reported that FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn “notified senior leadership at the F.D.A. on Friday that Ms. Miller would no longer be the official spokeswoman for the agency.”

The news comes after Miller defended Hahn after he said that the use of blood plasma could reduce deaths by 33%, according to Politico. However, he issued a correction via Twitter, in which he wrote, “I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. That criticism is entirely justified.”

I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction. — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) August 25, 2020

Before coming to the FDA, Miller had been a journalist and also worked at Capitol Hill, according to her biography on the FDA website. Miller served at the FDA for just 11 days, the Times reported.

Waynes L. Pines, a consultant under the Department of Health and Human Services, alerted Hahn that his claims about plasma’s health benefits might be overstated. He was also fired Friday, according to the Times. The Times spoke to Waynes, who told them that he did not know why he was terminated, but he did find Hahn’s correction “refreshing.”

“I did recommend that he correct the record,” Waynes told the Times. “If a federal official doesn’t say something right, and chooses to clarify and say that the criticism is justified, that’s refreshing.”

