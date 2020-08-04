Jerry Falwell Jr. Posts, Then Deletes, Instagram Photo With His Pants Unbuckled

Jerry Falwell Jr. is making waves on social media after he posted and then deleted an Instagram post that showed him revealing his stomach and some of his underwear while standing with his arm around a woman doing the same.

Although the post was deleted, a religion reporter for the Houston Chronicle saved and tweeted it out.

On August 2, Robert Downen wrote, “wut is happening,” and shared the first photo.

wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020

It shows Falwell wearing a black T shirt that is pulled up to expose his stomach. He’s holding a glass with a dark liquid and has his arm around a woman whose shirt is also exposing her stomach. Both have their pants unbuckled. It’s not clear who the woman in the photo is.

The caption reads, “More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Reporter Shared a Second Falwell Jr. Photo Too

I don’t want to belabor the point but again: WUT is happening pic.twitter.com/e3Vrld2zfr — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020

In a second photo share of a Falwell Jr. Instagram post, Downen tweeted, “I don’t want to belabor the point but again: WUT is happening.” The second photo is a selfie of Jerry Falwell Jr. and bears the caption, “Fun vacation!”

There was initially some controversy over the photo. A Falkirk Center fellow named Malachi O’Brien tweeted back to Downen that the photo was “not President Falwell.” Explained Liberty.edu, “On Nov. 30, 2019, Liberty University announced its partnership with political activist Charlie Kirk with the creation of the Falkirk Center, a modern think tank set to renew and defend God-given freedoms and Christian principles throughout American politics and culture.”

I deleted after I got more context on the photo. It was Jerry, so I was wrong. It was a photo taken out of context of the other photos w/ it. Did you know that? What it was was being used to imply is ungodly & seems to have been posted out of context for that reason. https://t.co/PRPNNuP6Ze — Malachi (@malachiobrien) August 3, 2020

However, O’Brien then deleted that post and wrote this: “I deleted after I got more context on the photo. It was Jerry, so I was wrong. It was a photo taken out of context of the other photos w/ it. Did you know that? What it was was being used to imply is ungodly & seems to have been posted out of context for that reason.”

The photo with the woman on Falwell Jr.’s Instagram page has now been deleted. The most recent post also is captioned fun vacation but shows a series of photos that include Falwell’s wife and daughter, young children, pictures of buildings, and pictures of the beach. It still includes the selfie.

A post from four days before was captioned, “So happy for my sweet little girl @carolinefalwell and future son-in-law @coycraft. I cried tears of joy – like a baby.”

Falwell Jr. is the president of Liberty University, a Christian school. The New York Times described his dad as “the televangelist and co-founder of the modern religious right.”

Falwell Jr. Has Been Embroiled in Controversies Before

Falwell Jr. was described in a Times story about his endorsement of Donald Trump as “not a minister” and a man who “spent years as a lawyer and real estate developer.”

The Times article alleged that “one or more people were in possession of photographs that could be used as leverage against the Falwells” relating to a complex real estate deal with a former pool attendant they met at a Miami hotel. The article says Falwell denied the existence of compromising photos. These are not the photos shared recently.

Michael Cohen, formerly Trump’s lawyer now serving prison time, was quoted in that story as saying, “These are photos between husband and wife,” joking that “the evangelicals are kinkier than Tom Arnold.”

Politico previously reported on photos showing Falwell Jr. at a Miami nightclub after he denied being there. The photos showed him on the dance floor with his wife and children, the site reported. Falwell Jr. alleged the photos where Photoshopped, which the photographer denied. Politico reported that Liberty University frowns on alcohol consumption and coed dancing.

