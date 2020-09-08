California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 8]

Numerous wildfires in California continue to grow, prompting evacuations in all across the state. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on September 8. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires.

Here’s what you need to know:

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media.

A good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information. Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A interactive fire map is below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. The map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Mapping Support also provides a map of red flag warning areas and current wildfires. They note: “Zoom in, click red area and follow link for official details. See 2 links upper left corner.” This is satellite hotspot data, so it shouldn’t be used for evacuation planning. View the full map here.

Nevada County has a map of California fires below and Red Flag warnings below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also find a map of shelters near you here. (This is not an evacuation map.)

List of Active Fires in California on September 8, 2020

This alphabetized list was updated for September 8. The information on many of these fires will also include who you can follow for the latest updates. Fires that are 100% contained, even if technically still active, may be removed from this list.

August Complex Fire (including Hopkins, Doe & Elkhorn)

This fire complex is in Elk Creek and Stonyford areas in Mendocino County. It was started by lightning on August 17 and is now 356,312 in size according to Inciweb and 26% contained. The fire complex started out as 37 individual fires across the Mendocino National Forest. Many have since been contained or merged.

To stay updated on the fire and local evacuations, see these sources:

Apple Fire

This fire is 33,424 acres in size with 95% containment according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 18 (Inciweb’s last update on August 28 had the same information.) It was caused by human activity.

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 48 acres in size as of September 7, located 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead.

Inciweb noted:

The Bell Fire is located in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) on the Summit Ranger District in the Emigrant Wilderness between the 8000 to 9000 ft level. The fire has grown to 48 acres over the last week with hotter temperatures and drier conditions. The fire is mostly burning in a large rocky area with sparse fuels and other natural features, like a wet meadow, that are currently limiting fire spread. This fire is located about five miles east of Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead, and 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead (as a bird flies). And specifically, the fire area is about a half mile north of Bear Lake and has crossed onto the north side of the Lake Valley (#19E21) trail.

Blue Jay Fire (and Wolf Fire)

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s now 850 acres in size and 15% contained as of September 8, up about 300 acres from the September 5 update with the same containment. It’s located 4 miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail.

Inciweb noted:

In order to maintain the health and safety of park visitors and employees, and to allow fire management operations to continue unimpeded, the Superintendent of Yosemite National Park is closing the Lukens Lake- Yosemite Creek and Yosemite Creek Campground trails from Tioga road to the north rim of Yosemite Valley… The fire is burning through ground litter on the forest floor and in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching. The Blue Jay Fire is being managed with a confine and contain suppression strategy utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques within fire adapted Wilderness.

Bobcat Fire

This fire is northeast of Cogswell Reservoir in Los Angeles County, near San Gabriel Canyon. (Inciweb notes it’s located near Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area.) The fire started on September 6. In the last update from Inciweb on September 8, it was 8,553 acres and 0% contained. The fire grew 4,000 acres in about a day. The cause is under investigation.

Here’s a rough perimeter map from before the fire grew to more than 8,000 acres in size.

|Update| #BobcatFire Overnight, the fire has grown to 4,871 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EM7h5Ua — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020

And another map of the rough location from FireMappers below.

The Mount Wilson Observatory was evacuated because of the fire on Monday.

Cal Fire ordered evacuation of staff this morning. pic.twitter.com/9hfZmaRrMH — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 7, 2020

Inciweb noted on September 8: “The fire is burning in extremely steep terrain in the west fork of the San Gabriel drainage, burning actively north into the San Gabriel Wilderness, and south towards Mt. Bliss. Active fire behavior with spotting, torching and rapid rates of spread… Priority is to contain the south end of the fire in anticipation of Santa Ana winds.”

Regarding evacuations, Inciweb noted: “Residents and forest visitors have been evacuated from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon, and Monrovia Canyon.”

The fire is burning toward Monrovia at a slow rate of speed. An evacuation warning remains in effect.

There remains an Evacuation Warning, which means that residents in the foothill area below the Bobcat Fire must be ready to evacuate if an Evacuation Order is issued. Please continue to remain alert as Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the day. — City of Monrovia (@MonroviaCA) September 8, 2020

This map was shared by Monrovia on September 8:

Updates:

Butte Lightning Complex Fire (Butte Tehama Glenn Lightning Complex Fire)

#ButteTehamaGlennComplex [update] There is a new map for Butte County today. Remember, on the fire perimeters, red lines denote uncontained fire line, black lines mean completed fire line. Notice the large section of black line on the left side of the 1-12 Fire, new today. pic.twitter.com/FNWvzq342l — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 2, 2020

The Butte Lightning Complex Fire is 2,782 acres and now 80% contained as of September 1, Cal Fire’s last update. Eight of the 34 fires still need active staffing with the goal of full suppression.

The fire information line is 530-538-7826.

You can see the zone of evacuation warnings in Butte County on the map here.

Please note that there is a related fire listed near the end of this story with greater acreage called the “Tehama/Glenn Zones of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex Fire (Including Elkhorn).” Sometimes these are listed separately by sources, so please see that section for more details.

Coyote Fire

This fire is 143 acres and 20% contained according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 21. Cal Fire still lists this fire as active.

Creek Fire

This fire was 500 acres and 0% contained in Fresno County in the afternoon of September 5 northeast of Shaver Lake near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road. The fire has since exploded to 143,929 acres in size and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire’s latest update on September 8 at 9:44 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

You can see a map of the fire here. You can see another map from Mapping Support here or below showing satellite hotspot data. Note that this data is usually about three hours old, so don’t use it for evacuation planning.

A crowdsourced map by FireMappers is below and here if the embed doesn’t work correctly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to a Creek Fire incident report, the fire is located on both sides of San Joaquin River near Mammoth Pool and the Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake communities.

Evacuations:

Evacuations continually change, so stay tuned to your local news too.

Fresno County’s Media Page lists these evacuations:

Shaver Lake down to Cressman Road, including Cressman Road

Big Creek

Huntington Lake

Camp Sierra

High Sierra areas, which include: Florence Lake, Ward Lake, Portal Forebay, Edison Lake Mono Hot Springs, Kaiser and all campgrounds.

The area west of Tollhouse, along Auberry Road west to Powerhouse Road.

Alder Springs, Mile High, Meadow Lakes, Big Sandy, Mono Wind Casino, Jose Basin & Italian Bar.

Dinkey Creek, Wishon & Courtright Reservoirs.

Tollhouse Road at Peterson Road down to Lodge Road

Beal Fire Road

Powerhouse Road to the San Joaquin River

Entire town of Auberry, which extends from the San Joaquin River on Powerhouse Road to Auberry Road in both directions out to Hwy. 168. This includes the points next to Prather and next to Cressman’s General Store.

Sycamore and Burrough Valley.

Watts Valley from Maxon Road to Pittman Hill Road.

Maxon Road to Trimmer Springs Road.

Evacuation warnings were noted for:

All residents living in the Prather / Auberry areas. This includes: Auberry Rd. to Millerton Rd. and Tollhouse Rd. to Nicholas Rd. to Hwy 168.

Evacuation centers (call to confirm the latest):

Oakhurst Community Center in Madera County.

An evacuation center was also established at Clovis North High School at 2770 E. International Ave. in Fresno County. (Call to confirm if they are still accepting people with small animals.)

Granite Ridge Intermediate School is allowing small animals in Fresno County

The Sierra Veterinary Hospital is full.

Clovis Rodeo Grounds is allowing large animals in Fresno County

Oakhurst Community Center is allowing small animals in Madera County

Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds is allowing large animals in Madera County

You can call the Red Cross’s hotline for shelter information at 572-595-7401.

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire @R5_Fire_News The following Evacuation Orders are now in effect for the #CreekFire.

-Sycamore Road and Burrough Valley.

-Watts Valley from Maxon Road to Pittman Hill Road.

-Maxon Road to Trimmer Springs Road.https://t.co/7w1r1EER5I pic.twitter.com/MlRDJ63iYn — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 8, 2020

How to stay updated on this fire:

Stay updated on the latest evacuation and fire size news through these sources below.

CZU Lightning Complex Fire (including Warnella Fire)

This fire complex includes fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 86,509 acres and is 82% contained. Cal Fire is providing updates.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.

As of September 8, Cal Fire noted that there were still some evacuation warnings in place, which you can see in the tweet below.

Updates:

You can find updates on CalFire’s Twitter. View the most current evacuation information for Santa Cruz County here. See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.



Dolan Fire

This fire is in Monterey County in Ventana Wilderness near Dolan Road and Highway 1. The size is currently 73,089 acres and containment is 40%. It’s six miles north of Lime Kiln State Park and 10 miles south of Big Sur.

See a map and more details here and here.

See a map of all the fires in Monterey County below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inciweb noted about the Dolan Fire: “The Dolan Fire is burning on the Monterey Ranger District of the Los Padres National Forest. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain including portions of the Ventana Wilderness Area. It is being managed under a full suppression strategy, providing for public and firefighter safety. It is being managed by a Type 1 incident management team, Pacific Northwest team 2. Over 800 personnel are assigned. Very hot weather over the Labor Day weekend has meant increased fire activity, with uphill runs and trees torching. The fire continues to be active at night and previously quiet areas have seen renewed activity because of the absence of the any marine layer inversion.”

Dome Fire

This fire started August 15 and now it’s 43,273 acres in size and 95% contained, per Inciweb as of the last update on August 22. It’s at the Mojave National Preserve and was caused by lightning.

El Dorado Fire

This fire is off Oak Glen Road and Potato Canyon Raod, west of Oak Glen in San Bernardino County. It’s now 10,574 acres, 16% contained as of September 8, and started September 5.

The fire was started by a gender-reveal party. You can read more details in Heavy’s story here.

Evacuation updates:

A number of evacuations are in place due to the fire, Cal Fire noted, including:

Evacuation orders in place for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. Evacuation Warning is now in effect for the Yucaipa bench area Residents may evacuate to Yucaipa Community Center as a temporary evacuation facility.

You can see maps of the evacuation orders below, provided by Inciweb.

Shared September 7 for Wildwood Cyn and RivCo:

Shared September 6:

Inciweb listed the following evacuation locations:

Areas east of Bryant from Carter South to Yucaipa Blvd, then east on Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to Freemont Street, then South to Grande View Drive, then along Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows, and east to Edgar Canyon Road. The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard St to the County Line , and East of Nancy Ave. and west of Beaumont Ave. – Oak Glen (partial, see road closures), Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St east & west).

A temporary evacuation facility was set up at the Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Road.

Additional information:

Inciweb noted on September 8:

Fire Crews conducted firing operations along Oak Glen Road, and in areas south of Mountain Home Village / Highway 38 yesterday to create defensible space between homes and the current fire perimeter. This allows firefighters to pick the spot where the fires edge will stop, providing a higher degree of safety to firefighters and to structures. Fire crews will continue to extinguish hot spots along the fires edge today to secure the fire lines ahead of predicted Santa Ana winds. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from mid-day Tuesday through Wednesday evening, which could prompt an expansion of the evacuation orders further south and west of current evacuation areas. Damage assessment teams are currently working in the area to confirm the extent of the damages, the number of structures involved and their locations. Thicker smoke will continue to impact portions of the Inland Empire and the San Gorgonio Pass area today and tonight. The Southern California AQMD has issued a Smoke Advisory due to smoke from the El Dorado Fire and the Bobcat Fire. Visit www.airnow.gov for air quality updates in your area.

For updates about the fire’s growth, see the following:

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear, but it’s listed as active on Cal Fire (last updated August 13.)

Hobo Fire

This fire is 413 acres and 90% contained as of September 67 at 6:43 p.m., according to Inciweb. It’s north of Helena near Barney Gulch and is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

Inciweb noted: “Fire continues to show minimal activity. Firefighters continue to mop up and prepare for the Red Flag Warning weather expected in the next few days. A Type 4 team is expected to begin managing the fire beginning tomorrow morning. The fire is expected to stay inside containment lines, with smoldering continuing within the perimeter.”

You can find emergency updates on Trinity County’s page here.

Lake Fire

The sky here tonight, with all the overcast from the #LakeFire, thankfully at 90% contained the last I checked, the red in the sky tonight makes it looks like everything is on fire off to the west of where I live, as seen in the photo below. pic.twitter.com/cRiQ5QnhKF — Michael Mann Ⓥ (@michaelmannspc) September 2, 2020

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation. It’s 31,089 acres and 95% contained in Los Angeles County as of September 6. It started August 12.

Inciweb noted: “Containment of the Lake Fire has increased to 90% due to the good work of firefighters over the past 24 hours. It has been burning in 100 year-old fuels consisting of Big Cone Douglas Fir, Oak, and Gray Pine. The fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain. Control lines have been completed all around the fire’s perimeter. Firefighters are now patrolling the fire line to ensure that all lines continue to hold and that there is no heat near the fire’s perimeter.”

The fire has been transitioned to local control.

Moraine Fire

This fire started on August 21 in Tulare County near the south of Palmer Peak, east of Avalanche Pass Trail on the north side of Moraine Creek. It’s 575 acres and 70% contained as of the last update on September 7.

Inciweb noted:

The fire is creeping and smoldering with some isolated tree torching through large dead and down ground fuels and continuing to burn in areas with standing dead trees. Firefighters are using minimum impact suppression tactics, commonly known as MIST, to contain the fire while reducing their impact to the wilderness. This includes utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 91% containment, totaling about 375,209 acres in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano as of September 8 at 7:03 a.m.

This complex includes the Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts), Meyers Fire, and Hennessey Fire.

Cal Fire notes: “Crews will continue to work to reinforce containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area. Red flag warning in effect for the area with a prediction of strong winds through this evening. Residents may experience very smokey conditions as the firefight continues. Smokey conditions can be unhealthful to many people especially children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory problems. Unburned islands within the Walbridge containment lines became active with the predicted winds, resulting in a small spot fire outside the containment lines resulting in evacuations orders and warnings.”

There are still occasional evacuation orders or warnings.

How to stay updated on this fire:

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. As of September 7 at 7 a.m., it was 40,843 acres and 51% contained according to Inciweb.

It includes the Bear and Claremont fires.

Inciweb noted: “The North Complex is located on the Mt. Hough Ranger District on the Plumas National Forest and consists of numerous lightning fires being managed as one incident. The fires were ignited during a lightning storm that moved over the Plumas National Forest on the morning of August 17, 2020. Most of the smaller fires (20 acres or less) have been contained. As of September 3, 2020 at 1800 hours, California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 has assumed command of the North Complex.”

Follow These Sources for Breaking Updates:

Oak Fire

This fire was first reported September 7 and it’s 1,000 acres and 0% contained according to the Cal Fire incident page. However, Cal Fire Mendocino notes that it is 863 acres and 5% contained.

#OakFire Incident Update: 863 acres and 5% contained #CALFIREMEU — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) September 8, 2020

It’s in Mendocino County west of Highway 101, near Big John Road & Skyview Road, near the Brooktrails Township and Willits.

Evacuation orders were issued for Big John Rd, Skyview Rd, First Gate Road, Schow Road to Ryan Creek, and north and east of Big John Road, according to Cal Fire.

U.S. Highway 101 remains closed just north of Willits in Mendocino County. The closure extends from the North Willits on-ramp to Highway 101’s intersection with Route 162 at Longvale. No estimated time for reopening. We will provide updates as they become available. #OakFire pic.twitter.com/YqJOAVCbgk — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) September 8, 2020

The fire information line is 707-459-7419.

Ranch 2 Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 4,237 acres and 96% contained. This was Inciweb’s final fire size report. The cause was human, suspected arson.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is in Tulare County and burning in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness in the Rattlesnake drainage. It was discovered August 16 after lightning in the area and some nearby areas are temporarily closed. The fire is 1,150 acres in size.

Inciweb noted:

The Rattlesnake Fire was discovered on August 16 after substantial lightning occurred over the area. It is located within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness in the Rattlesnake Creek drainage. The fire is burning in steep inaccessible terrain with sparse ground fuels and pockets of dead and down trees. While the size of the fire has increased, as it is moving through the Rattlesnake Creek drainage, there are no current threats to life or property. The park is using a confine and contain full-suppression strategy utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines. Not only does this limit exposure to firefighters and minimizes impacts in the wilderness, it allows firefighting resources to be available to battle other wildfires across the area and state that have a greater threat to life and property.

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 47,934 acres and 20% contained as of September 8 at 10:29 a.m.

Inciweb noted: “The inversion remains over the fire, keeping the smoke layer intact and eliminating the ability for air resources to operate. Light westerly winds are aiding firefighters conducting firing operations along the 10N02 Road. They are working southwest off Pack Saddle Ridge and northward in Government loop.”

The fire information line is 530-316-1042.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 396,624 acres and 94% containment as of September 7 at 6:35 p.m.

Here’s an online evacuation map for the fire:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Santa Clara County, all evacuation orders were lifted. The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431. Also follow Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit for updates.

Sheep Fire

This fire started August 22 and was 29,570 acres as of September 7 at 9:37 a.m., it’s 90% contained in Plumas County southwest of Susanville, near Gold Run Road.

Slater Fire

This fire was reported on September 8 in Siskiyou County north of Mt. Shasta, near the 99-97 Cutoff and Yellow Butte Road.

Some evacuation orders are in place.

Happy Camp, CA–Slater Fire– Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department issued the following: "EVACUATION ORDER IN PLACE FOR RESIDENCES ON BOTH WEST AND EAST SIDES OF EAST FORK, INDIAN CREEK, DOOLITTLE CREEK, AND FOREST SERVICE ROADS 17N11, 18N13, AND 17N17A." Info. line 530-356 9434 — Klamath NF (@Klamath_NF) September 8, 2020

You can also find updates on Cal Fire SKU’s Twitter page.

#SlaterIncident(UPDATE)- The fire Information Line for the Slater Incident burning outside of Happy Camp can call 530-356-9434.#CALFIRESKU2020 #ReadyforWildfire — CAL FIRE SKU (@CALFIRESKU) September 8, 2020

Slink Fire

This fire started August 26 and the cause is under investigation. It’s in Mono County west of Coleville near Slinkard Valley. It’s 21,755 acres and 36% contained as of September 8 at 8:34 a.m., according to Inciweb. Evacuations are no longer in effect for Cunningham Lane south to the town of Walker.

Here’s an updated forest closure map:

SQF Complex Fire (Including Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire)

This fire was caused by lightning. It’s 62,887 acres in size and 7% contained as of September 8 at 8:24 a.m. It’s 25 miles north of Kernville, California.

Inciweb noted:

California recently experienced 12,000 lightning strikes, resulting in 560 new fires. The Sequoia Complex (#SQFComplex), is made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires. The fires were reported on August 24, 2020. Initial attack of these fires was a top priority. Both fires are in the Sequoia National Forest. The majority of the Castle Fire is in the Sequoia National Forest, but it is also burning in the Inyo National Forest. A large portion of the Castle Fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness Area. The several hundred acre Shotgun Fire is approximately 5 miles northwest of the Castle Fire. Dry conditions, high temperatures and low relative humidity have combined to allow for active fire behavior… Hand crews, heavy equipment, engines and aircraft are all being used to attack the fire. Firefighters are aggressively fighting the fire and implementing point protection to protect critical values at risk. The Tulare County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders and road closures are also in place. Refer to the Sequoia Complex Daily Update and the closure and announcement areas of this Inciweb page for information on changing conditions.

Inciweb noted the following evacuation orders on September 8:

Evacuation Orders from the Tulare County Sheriff are in effect for the following communities: Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, and points between (issued 9/6/20), Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive (issued 9/4/20), Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Camp, and points between (8/28/20). An Evacuation Warning is in place for Doyle Springs.

Tehama/Glenn Zones of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex Fire (Including Elkhorn)

The Tehama and Glenn Zones of the fire complex are 69,735 acres and 58% contained, according to Cal Fire on September 8 at 8:01 a.m. These include the Elkhorn Fire and the Ivory/Doe fire.

Google Maps has a map of the fire here. Another map is below. A number of evacuation orders and warnings are in place, as detailed by Cal Fire here or in the fact sheet below.

Updates:

You can sign up for alerts from Tehama County here. Enroll in Glenn County alerts here. Cal Fire page Information line: 530-526-7625



Valley Fire

This fire in San Diego County started September 5. As of September 8, it was 17,345 acres and 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire noted the following about evacuations:

As of 09/07/20: Barrett Lake Dam • Corte Madera area • South Pine Valley As of 09/06/20: Areas west of the intersection of Japatul and Lyons Valley Rd. • State Route 94/Moreno Valley Rd and Lyons Valley Rd. • Areas out to Morena Reservoir 09/05/20: Carveacre

Inciweb adds that evacuation warnings are in place for “Lake Morena • Dulzura • Dog Patch • Portrero • Campo • Honey Springs • Barrett Junction • Deerhorn Valley • Corte Madera • Pine Valley • Area from Lyons/Japatul Road to Highway 8.”

You can see evacuation orders on the map near the bottom of the webpage here.

Our Emergency Response Team is preparing for day 2 of assisting with animal evacuations in the #ValleyFire.

If you need help evacuating: call @sdhumane at 619-299-7012 (press 1). Remember to evacuate early, take your pets with you, bring food & water. #SDHSEmergencyResponseTeam pic.twitter.com/oiMzbh5akS — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 6, 2020

Temporary evacuation points were set up at Steele Canyon High School and Joan MacQueen Middle School.

Inciweb noted on September 8:

The Valley Fire continues to show rapid rates of spread being pushed by a westerly wind and burning to the east towards communication towers at Mt. Pinos Mountain and the communities of Corte Madera. Fire crews continue point protection for threatened property while constructing direct and indirect fire lines to secure the fire to the east. Crews to the west are diligently constructing hand and dozer lines to secure the west facing fire lines. Extremely hot and dry weather continue to make conditions difficult for firefighters and the public. Additional evacuations were put in place today to the east of the fire. Anticipated Red Flag Warning Event starting in the afternoon for a strong offshore wind poses the potential for extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

To stay updated, following the Cleveland National Forest on Twitter and Cal Fire San Diego County on Twitter.

W-5 Cold Springs Fire

This fire is in Lassen County west of Cold Spring Mountain near Cold Spring Road. It is 84,817 acres and 98% contained as of September 8.

Inciweb noted:

All damage assessment is complete and the suppression repair plan is being implemented. Life and safety threats have mostly abated. The steep, rugged terrain in conjunction with the hot and dry weather continue to present a safety concern for fire personnel.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates