Stanley Martin: Rochester Activist Arrested for ‘Being an Idiot’

Stanley Martin is a Free the People Roc activist who was told by New York police that she was being arrested on September 2 for “being an idiot.”

The Rochester activist and Black Lives Matter organizer was attempting to crash a city press conference aimed at addressing public unrest over the police-involved death of Daniel Prude, WXXI-TV reported.

Body camera footage of Prude’s arrest recently emerged showing cops mock the 41-year-old Black man as they place a bag over his head until he stops breathing, Heavy previously reported.

Martin and a group of activists forced their way into Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren’s conference on Wednesday, which was slated only for credentialed media members, WXXI-TV said.

They demanded the firing and arrest of all officers involved in restraining Prude, as well as new legislation barring police from responding to mental health calls, the station added.

Video of the demonstration posted by WXXI-TV shows Martin being chased out of the room by an officer, shouting, “No, no, stop it!”

“You want to get tased?” the officer yells back. “All right, you’re going to get tased.”

Martin then asks why she is being arrested while onlookers urge the cop to put away his taser.

For “being an idiot,” the officer sneers.

Martin then calls him a “racist pig.”

Martin was taken into custody, WXXI-TV reported.

9 People Were Arrested in Connection With the Demonstration, Police Said

On the morning of September 3, Rochester Police issued a statement to WXXI-TV confirming that nine people were arrested in connection with the city demonstration.

The station added that most arrests stemmed from criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Another “high-profile” Free the People Roc organizer, Ashley Gantt, was also arrested, the station said.

Footage of Daniel Prude’s Arrest Has Re-Ignited Public Protests

Prude died in March 2020 following his arrest by Rochester police officers, Heavy previously reported.

New body camera footage shows the Chicago resident in handcuffs with a mesh bag over his head as an officer shoves his head into the pavement until he stops breathing, Heavy said.

Prude’s brother initially called police to check on his sibling for a mental health episode, Heavy continued.

“The restraint incident started after Prude ran out of the back door at 3 a.m., prompting his brother to call 911 again for help. He may have then broken windows on a business,” Heavy wrote.

Prude’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, according to The New York Post.

Martin Previously Sued the Mayor Over the City’s Emergency Gathering Order

Spectrum News reported in July that Martin was suing the mayor and city over an emergency order that “restricted overnight gatherings.”

The order was enacted July 15 and deemed groups of five or more gathering in public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. a misdemeanor, the outlet disclosed.

Martin cited first and fourteenth amendment rights in the lawsuit, Spectrum News said.

