Algeria vs Sierra Leone Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Algeria begin the defense of their AFCON title when they face Sierra Leone over at Japoma Stadium in Douala on Tuesday. This match is part of action in Group E.

In the United States, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Algeria vs Sierra Leone online:

Algeria vs Sierra Leone 2022 Preview

Algeria come into this matchup as favorites and nothing less than a win is expected for a side that is amongst the best in African football in the past few years.

More importantly, they are coming off of winning the Arab Cup this past December and ride a 33-match unbeaten streak into continental play. Things are going so well for Algeria that in a recent poll, people in that country have mentioned that national team coach Djamal Belmadi is the most popular man in that nation.

Since he arrived in 2019, the work that he did in order to organize the team is apparent. During that time, he took a team with very little expectation and turned them into a team that could not only repeat as African champs, but a squad that could have a chance to go further in the World Cup than anyone imagined.

With players like Riyad Mahrez as well as Balaili on attack and Djamel Benlarmi and Rais M’bolhi in the back, they set up the team’s leadership and backbone.

But they will have to overcome all the expectation and not let that end up working against them going into this tournament and this match is the first big test for them.

Their play in the tournament was able to help the pool expand their depth and know that any substitute would be able to perform at the highest level if called upon.

This is the sixth time that both sides will face off, with Algeria having a slight lead over their rivals 2-2-1.

The defending champs are coming off a convincing 3-0 win against Ghana in a preparation match.

As of the publication of this article, neither side were suffering any issues in terms of positive COVID cases, thus all signs point to them fielding full strength sides.

Meanwhile Sierra Leone make their first appearance in this competition since 1996. They come into this encounter having won only once in their last six encounters. Yet with this bad run of form, they were still able to come in second place in their group in AFCON qualifying behind Nigeria with seven out of a possible 18 points.

look to get a boost as they will be able to count on defender Steven Caulker. The former Liverpool and Alanyaspor centerback was recently given the green light to switch his international allegiance to Sierra Leone and the defender is in line to make his debut on Tuesday.

Algeria Probable XI: Rais M’bolhi; Ramy Bensebaini, Djamel Benlmari, Aissa Mandi, Youcef Atal; Ramis Zerrouki, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli; Riyad Mahrez, Baghdad Bounedjah, Islam Slimani

Sierra Leone Probable XI: Mohmed Kamara; Osman Kakay, Umaru Bangura, Steven Caulker, Kevin Wright, Saidu Mansaray; John Kamara, Musa Kamara, Issa Kallon; Kei Kamara, Alhaji Kamara.