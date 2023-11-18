How to Watch Idaho vs Idaho State Football 2023

The Idaho Vandals (7-3 overall, 5-2 in the Big Sky) will host the Idaho State Bengals (3-7 overall, 3-4 Big Sky) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, November 18.

Idaho vs Idaho State Preview

The Vandals are coming off a 31-29 loss to Weber State last weekend. Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 33-of-51 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown in the loss. It was a hard-fought game, with Idaho wideout Hayden Hatten hauling in 14 passes for 171 yards of the score, and running back Nick Romano chipping in with 84 yards and two rushing scores.

Two costly fumbles made all the difference for Idaho, though, and the mistakes cost the team the game. Idaho is scoring 31.5 points a game on the offensive side this season. On defense, the Vandals are surrendering 21.9 points per contest.

On the other side, the Bengals are fresh from a 21-14 loss to UC Davis last weekend. Idaho State QB Jordan Cooke went 27-46 for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and wide reciever Chedon James caught 13 passes for 108 yards and a TD, but it wasn’t enough.

Offensively, Idaho State is putting up 25.9 points and just under 398 total yards per game. On the defensive side, the Bengals have struggled. They are allowing 37.4 points and over 461 total yards per contest.

This will be a special game for Idaho’s upperclassman in particular, as it’s senior day for 11 players.

The Vandals have won two in a row against the Bengals and they lead the all-time series, 31-13.

Idaho vs. Idaho State: What They’re Saying

“We gotta finish the deal. I think it would be a lot better of a feeling going into selection Sunday (Nov. 19) getting that eighth win. I don’t want to be ‘on the bubble.’ I don’t want to be sitting there hoping our name pops up, like last year. I think our team will respond and bounce back, and have a great week of preparation.” — Vandals head coach Jason Eck.

“I feel like Coach Eck really came in and connected with the fans and connected with the players, and that’s what every coach is trying to do. You want to make sure that the community knows you’re proud to represent them and you’re going to work really hard for them and that your players are excited about representing that university, and he did that last year. I hope that at the end of this year we’ll be able to say we did the same.” — Bengals first year head coach Cody Hawkins.