Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Argentina will meet Ecuador in the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil.

In the United States, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish).

Argentina vs Ecuador Preview

Argentina took Group A with 10 points, winning three straight after opening their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Chile.

Needing a point to clinch the group’s top spot on Monday, the fifth and final match day, la Albiceleste dominated Bolivia 4-1.

“The idea was to create a lot of goal scoring opportunities, even if the pitch conditions were not ideal,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said, according to Mundo Albiceleste. “The players understood the message, we had to win and I liked the team’s attitude.”

Lionel Messi became Argentina’s most-capped player in the victory, the forward’s 148th national team appearance. He helped get the scoring started in the sixth minute, leading Papu Gomez with a nifty lofted pass before the winger did the rest with one touch. Messi then scored a pair himself; he leads the tournament with 3 goals.

The 34-year-old, who’s won a record six Ballon d’Or awards and a Barcelona-record 34 club trophies, has yet to lead Argentina to a Copa America or World Cup title. Since his arrival to the senior club, they’ve placed second in the Copa America three times and second in the World Cup once.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win everything at club level and individual level and it would be lovely also to win something with the national side,” Messi said ahead of the tournament, according to Reuters. “That’s my dream.”

Argentina and Ecuador last played in October 2020; la Albiceleste triumphed 1-0 behind a Messi tally from the penalty spot.

“We have the utmost respect for Ecuador, they have shown to be a good team, young and dynamic,” Scaloni said after besting Bolivia, per Mundo Albiceleste.

Ecuador entered their final match of the first round tied with Venezuela at the bottom of the Group B table. La Tri secured passage to the elimination stage by drawing with a below-strength Brazil side 1-1 on Sunday while Venezuela fell to Peru.

Winger Angel Mena equalized for Ecuador with a right-footed blast in the 53rd minute after a corner kick resulted in a scramble in the Brazilian end, setting up what was then a likely quarterfinals tilt with Argentina.

“We know who we are and that we can have a good game like the ones we had against Colombia, Peru and Brazil,” Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro, who is Argentinian, said, according to The Associated Press. “There’s no reason why we couldn’t do it against Argentina. We respect the hierarchy of Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina, but we don’t fear. I want them to play like they have played so far.”

