Auburn vs Alabama Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Alabama Crimson Tide face their eternal in-state rivals Auburn over at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night in a very crucial SEC clash for both.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Alabama online:

Auburn vs Alabama Basketball 2022 Preview

Auburn and Alabama face off for the 165th occasion on Tuesday and the home team are looking to extend their series lead against their in-state foes as they currently have a 98-66 advantage.

More importantly for the Crimson Tide, they look to turn things around after being tripped up this past weekend by Missouri 92-86. Despite the loss, Bama are still one of the five SEC teams that find themselves in the Top 25 this week.

The key for the Crimson Tide will once again be forward Noah Gurley, The Furman transfer truly stepped up his game during their three SEC games so far this season. the Fayetteville, Georgia native is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per contest, while shooting 72.7 percent (13-of-18) from the floor and 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from beyond the three-point line.

Add to that, that Bama won 10 out of their last 12 games against Auburn in Tuscaloosa.

Surely the task for coach Bruce Pearl’s side will be very complicated as they will face the fourth-ranked Auburn Tigers, but this season has seen them fare quite well against ranked teams defeated four teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time that they played them.

The Tigers come into this came riding an 11-game winning streak. The fourth-ranked team in the country is currently alone atop the SEC standings after earning a convincing win at home this past weekend against Florida 85-73.

Auburn have seen the fruits of their recruiting offer almost immediate benefits. The team is currently being led by freshman Jabari Smith. The youngster is currently averaging 15.5 points a game. Part of the reason for that is his lethal precision from three-point range (44.7%).

But as much as many praise their offensive production collectively, it is their defensive tenacity that make them a potential force to be reckoned with come NCAA tournament time.

The Tigers have the seventh best defense in the nation as they only concede 64.9 points per game. One of the keys to their success is their rebounding and they With this aspect of their game being so good and their offense being amongst the Top 20.