Boise State vs SDSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

San Diego State hosts Boise State over at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday afternoon. Not only is this a budding rivalry game, but it’s arguably the biggest Mountain West game of the season with conference championship game implications for both squads.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Boise State vs San Diego State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Boise State vs San Diego State live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Boise State vs San Diego State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Boise State vs San Diego State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Boise State vs San Diego State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Boise State vs San Diego State live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Boise State vs San Diego State Preview

In terms of the Mountain West, there is plenty to play for in the final week of the regular football season. The conference title could be offering a preview of things to come, but in the meantime everyone will keep their eyes out on what happens in Southern California on Friday morning when the Boise State Broncos clash with the San Diego State Aztecs.

For the Broncos, they have to win and then wait on a potential result that could favor them. They will have to wait and see if the UNLV Rebels can spring a road upset against the Air Force Falcons later on Friday in Colorado.

For Boise State, their key is to be able to find ways for quarterback Hank Bachmeier to make as many plays as possible. This is going to be quite the task as they will be facing one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

According to The Athletic’s Max Olson, the Aztecs also rank fourth nationally with a 80.2% Stop Rate. This is where possession and patience will prove to be fundamental.

At the same time, Boise State is in the top 25 in sack rate (8.6%) and it could be the one key to keep Lucas Johnson at bay and neutralize their offense.

For SDSU, this season is their best season since 1969 when they ended 11-0. They are also looking to make history as they look to win 11 games for the first time in their 99 years of existence.

A win will be enough to send them to the title game. They can also clinch a spot if San Jose State lose on Thanksgiving Day. On top of the title game, there is an extra incentive that emerged last week after their win against UNLV, but dropped from 19th to 21st in the latest CFP poll. They also find themselves in 22nd place in the AP Top 25.

This game will be a special one for 32 seniors as they will be honored at halftime, although many will be returning as they have a year of eligibility left.

SDSU predicates their game on solid foundations such as being able to have the best field position as possible and part of that is established by Ray Guy Award finalist Matt Araiza.

The do-it-all punter and kicker is one of only four players in the country who are handling all three kicking duties helping his team in that aspect.

Defensively, the Aztecs only allowed UNLY to rush for 22 yards total, although in the air, they conceded 372. A performance like this against Boise State could make their day quite long.