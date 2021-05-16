How to Watch Fall River Docuseries Online Without Cable 2021

The latest true-crime docuseries to hit TV is “Fall River,” premiering Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch Fall River streaming online for free:

‘Fall River’ Docuseries Preview

Fall River (EPIX 2021 Series) Official TrailerFrom Emmy Award-Winning studio, Blumhouse, Fall River is coming to EPIX May 16th 2021. From Emmy-winning studio, Blumhouse, along with Pyramid Productions, comes this four episode docuseries. 1979 – Fall River, MA – home to the notorious Lizzie Borden, three…

“Fall River” is a docuseries that takes viewers back to the town where accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden was acquitted when strange new crimes start happening.

The EPIX press release reads:

In 1979 – almost 90 years after infamous, accused murderer Lizzie Borden’s notorious acquittal – Fall River, Massachusetts would become home to another terrifying series of crimes. When three young women were killed in a streak of brutal murders, police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole. Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator Paul Carey became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced that brought the entire story into question. Now through exclusive interviews, including intimate conversations with Drew, new witnesses, and illuminating evidence, this documentary series will tell the true story of a town caught in the grips of the paranoia and fear around the 1980s Satanic Panic and will shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved.

The premiere episode is called “My Soul to Keep” and its description reads, “After a sex worker is found brutally murdered at a local high school, police uncover a Satanic cult, and a sadistic pimp, Carl Drew. As detectives race to secure the testimony of a witness, she becomes the next victim. Police go to desperate measures to prevent another Satanic sacrifice and are aided by 17-year-old Robin Murphy who provides them with answers.”

The second episode airs on May 23 and is called “Deal With the Devil.” Its description reads, “Satan takes a prominent role in the bizarre 1981 trial of Carl Drew, as the “Satanic Panic” incites fear across the country. Carl’s claims of innocence are overlooked, leading to a shocking injustice. The lead detective in the case becomes so haunted by his own investigation that he pledges to undue Carl’s conviction. After a six-year hunt for new evidence, he uncovers a shocking truth.”

The four-part docuseries concludes with a two-hour finale on May 30 consisting of episodes three and four.

“Fall River” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

