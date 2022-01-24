How to Watch Guinea vs Gambia AFCON 2022 in USA

After a crazy first day of the second round of AFCON, there is a great deal of promise that the trend can remain that way when Guinea and Gambia face off with a chance to face Cameroon or Comoros in quarterfinals.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Guinea vs Gambia online:

Guinea vs Gambia AFCON 2022 Preview

This West African rivalry promises to have some emotion and excitement with a spot in the quarterfinals in play over at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam.

Surprisingly, this is the first time that these two sides have crossed paths in this competition.

Gambia look to remain unbeaten in their maiden AFCON voyage. With another positive result they would be equaling Madagascar as the only two teams this century to be able to not lose their first four games in AFCON play. More importantly, they ended up in second place behind Mali.

For the most part, Gambia were one of the sides that were amongst the surprises in this tournament. They ended their group stage play with a convincing win against Tunisia. With seven points from three games, the West African nation finished second in Group F, four points above group favorites Tunisia and level on points with Mali, who secured top spot thanks to their stronger goal difference.

For Guinea, they are made it out of the group stage for the second consecutive time, but their overall record is not that impressive. During that time, they were only able to win two out of their last 12 matches.

This trend remained throughout the group stage as they did struggle to get out and get here, especially after their loss to Zimbabwe. In that match, Guinea star midfielder Keita was booked and the Liverpool man will serve a one-match suspension.

Also Issiaga Sylla will be a doubt after having to come off in the tail end of the group stage finale.

What is more preoccupying is that for Guinea, this is a stage that they have not been able to overcome as they get to this stage for the sixth time in their history. The last time that they got to this, they were blown out by eventual champs Algeria 3-0. For them, this game does have some significance as the Syli National would get out of this stage for the first time since 1976 when they got to them to the final against Morocco.

Guinea Probable XI: Aly Keita, Ibrahma Cisse, Saidow Sow, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ibrahima Conte, Morlaye Sylla, Kourouma Kourouma, Amadou Diawara, Aguibou Camara Mohamed Bayo, Morgan Guilavogui

Gambia Probable XI:

Bubacarr Gaye; Modou Barrow, Ebrima Colley, James Gomez, Pa Madou Jagne; Ebrima Sohna, Yusupha Bobb, Sulamay Marreh; Lamin Jallow, Modou Barrow, Assan Ceesay