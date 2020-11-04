Kanye West Concedes Election & Teases 2024 Presidential Run

The 2020 presidential election has not even been decided yet but Kanye West already has his sights set on 2024.

The musician launched an unlikely independent campaign in July. He was on the ballot in only 12 states because he missed registration deadlines. Critics even questioned whether West was simply trying to shift votes away from Joe Biden in order to help re-elect President Donald Trump, NPR reported.

West voted for himself as a write-in candidate in Wyoming and shared on social media that this election marked the first time he had ever cast a ballot. Late on election night, West appeared to concede defeat by writing, in all caps, “WELP” on Twitter. He posted a picture of himself standing in front of a map of the United States. He added, “KANYE 2024” to the post.

West’s tweet quickly picked up traction. Fans expressed excitement, with some claiming that they had voted for West as a third-party candidate. However, some critics urged West to stick with music. You can see the comments here.

West was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC on November 4. It’s safe to assume Kimmel will ask West about his future political plans.

Kanye West Has Said He Believes God Wants Him to Run for President

West has suggested that he believes God has instructed him to run for president. He told podcast host Joe Rogan during a recent interview that he was inspired to seek the nation’s top political office after experiencing an “epiphany.” He said God delivered this revelation to him back in 2015 while he was in the shower.

West explained, “A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul,” West said. “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair.”

West reiterated that when he decided to enter the presidential race in 2020, it had not been his intention to “down Trump or down Biden.” He told Rogan, “I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.”

West expressed confidence that if he tried again in 2024, he would be “definitely 100% winning.” He also suggested running to be the nominee of one of the major parties: “I got the Birthday Party, but I was thinking maybe there’s a possibility I would be… eh, they said that wouldn’t happen. I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat.”

You can watch the three-hour interview on Rogan’s YouTube channel here.

West Spent More Than $10 Million on His 2020 Campaign

There were plenty of American voters who did not take West’s presidential campaign seriously. But West put serious money behind his unlikely presidential run.

According to Federal Election Commission records, West donated more than $10.3 million of his own money to the “Kanye 2020” campaign. The record shows his campaign received more than $1.1 million in donations from individuals.

West’s campaign spent his $10.3 million on “operating expenditures.” The FEC record suggests West still has the extra $1.1 million on-hand.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, West’s estimated personal worth is more than $3 billion. The bulk of his wealth stems from royalties he receives for his Yeezy brand.

Kim Kardashian Asked West to Focus on His Mental Health & Give up the Campaign

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was not as thrilled about the idea of him running for president, according to People. The magazine cited a “source” back in July who said Kardashian was concerned about her husband’s mental health: “Kim urged Kanye to not move forward with running for president, but he won’t listen,” People quoted the source.

This report was published days after Kardashian posted about West’s mental health on her Instagram Story and discussed his bipolar disorder diagnosis. She wrote in part, “[West] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

West added that West’s mental health condition did not “diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.”

Kardashian penned her post after West revealed during a campaign rally that they had considered getting an abortion after Kardashian became pregnant in 2012. They ultimately decided to keep their daughter, North, and now have 4 children together. West issued a public apology to his wife for sharing that information. He wrote on Twitter, ” would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered http://me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

