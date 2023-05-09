Kouri Darden Richins & Husband Eric Richins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kouri Darden Richins is a Utah mother of three and author of a children’s book on grieving who is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, to death with fentanyl that authorities say was slipped into a Moscow Mule drink, according to court records.

Eric Richins died on March 4, 2022, at the age of 39, according to his obituary, which says he “made his last extravagant and largely unexpected gesture on March 4, 2022, signing off on a life, in his own words, ‘lived to the fullest and with few regrets.'”

Kouri Richins is 33 years old, according to public records. Richins has been charged with criminal homicide/aggravated murder, the court records show.

“Life is just so d*** hard without you here,” Kouri Richins posted in a Facebook reel that showed photos of her with Eric Richins. “The cards I have been dealt seems like a game that just can’t be played.” She included the hashtag #pleasecomehome with Eric Richins’ name.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Eric Richins Was Found Deceased ‘at the Foot of His Bed’ After His Wife Made Him a Moscow Mule, Authorities Say

According to the probable cause statement, Richins was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The court records say that, on March 4, 2022, at 3:22 a.m., Summit County sheriff’s Deputies and EMS staff responded to the couple’s residence in Summit County Utah for a report “of an unresponsive male.”

They found Eric Richins “on the floor at the foot of his bed.” Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the documents say.

During interviews with Kouri Richins, she stated that, at around 9 p.m. on March 3, 2023, she and Eric were “celebrating the defendant’s closing on a house for her business. Defendant stated that she made Eric a Moscow Mule in the kitchen and brought it to their bedroom, where Eric consumed it while sitting on bed,” the records say.

The only people in the house were Kouri, Eric and their children, according to the court documents, which say that Kouri Richins told police she went to bed with one of the children in a child’s bedroom because “that child was having a night terror.”

She told police that she awoke around 3 a.m. and came back to her and Eric’s bedroom. “She felt Eric, and he was cold to the touch,” so she called 911, the court documents say.

The court documents say that an autopsy showed that Eric Richins “died from an overdose of fentanyl” that was “approximately five times the lethal dosage” and was “illicit fentanyl and not medical grade fentanyl.” The medical examiner believed it was “ingested orally.”

2. Authorities Say Eric Richins Told a Friend He Believed His Wife Tried to Poison Him on Valentine’s Day

A search warrant was obtained for the couple’s residence and electronic devices.

The court documents say that authorities identified a person named C.L. as an “acquaintance” of Kouri Richins who had multiple counts of drug dealing and paraphernalia charges in the past.

This acquaintance told police that between December 2021 and February 2022, the defendant texted C.L. and asked if C.L. could get the defendant “some prescription pain medication for an investor who had a back injury?” the court documents say.

C.L. obtained hydrocodone pills from a dealer, and Kouri Richins is accused of asking C.L. to leave the pills at a house she was “flipping in Midway,” the records say. She left cash, the court records say.

About two weeks later, she contacted C.L. again and asked for something stronger, specifically for “some of the Michael Jackson stuff,” asking for fentanyl, the records say.

C.L. gave Kouri Richins 15-30 fentanyl pills and delivered them to her for $900, the documents say.

Three days later, on February 14, 2022, Eric and the defendant at a Valentine’s Day dinner and Eric became “very ill” shortly after the dinner, according to the court records. He “believed that he had been poisoned. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him,” the records show.

About two weeks later, Kouri Richins contacted C.L. again asking for another $900 of fentanyl pills, which CL procured, leaving them at an outdoor fire pit of the Midway home, the records say. On March 4, 2022, Eric was found dead of the fentanyl overdose.

Before finding Eric deceased, Kouri told police she left her phone behind in the couple’s bedroom while she was in a child’s bedroom, but phone records indicated that messages were being deleted and there was movement on the phone, the court records say.

3. Kouri Richins Wrote a Book About Grief That Says, ‘Whoever You Become, Their Love Remains With You’

Richins’ book, “Are You With Me?” is available on Amazon.com. The book blurb says: “Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you.”

It continues:

A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging. With vivid and colorful illustrations, “Are You With Me” follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them. Whether it’s playing at the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child is comforted by the knowledge that their father is always by their side. As a book that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, “Are You With Me” is a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow. A story of hope, healing, and the unbreakable bond between parent and child…

The book was released in March 2023, about a year after Richins’ death.

4. Eric Richins, the Husband of Kouri Darden Richins, Was Raised on a Family Cattle Ranch & Was Described as a ‘Family Man’

Eric Richins was born in Bountiful, Utah, according to his obituary, which says his “world revolved around his family, his love for hunting, the family cattle ranch, and his insane drive as a successful entrepreneur.”

“Being born into the Richins Legacy shaped Eric’s formative years and resulted in a lifetime of hard work, dedication, and fierce loyalty. Being the eldest was a dubious task, but he was up for the challenge and led and loved his sisters fiercely,” according to his obituary.

“At an early age, Eric learned the joys of keeping horses and cows around. He spent countless hours helping his dad work the ranch, hauling hay, feeding the animals, and mending fences. He loved his family unconditionally, and was a devoted son, brother, and uncle,” the obit says.

It calls Richie “a family man, who always strove to be the absolute best father and husband,” describing him as a father of three sons, ages 9, 7 and 5.

“Eric loved fully, laughed loudly, and lived life with reckless abandon. He enjoyed great adventures to far off places, but also cherished the small and finer things in life like his Under Armour sweat suits and spending time with his family and friends. No obstacle was too great for Rico, he simply viewed each one as a challenge. No peaks were too high and the next adventure was always just around the next bend,” the obituary says.

5. Eric Richins’ Obituary Calls Kouri Richins the ‘Love of His Life’ & Says He Worked as a Missionary Before Building a Masonry Business

According to Eric Richins’ obituary, he was married to Kouri (Darden) Richins for nine years. The obit calls her the “love of his life.”

“Eric did absolutely everything in his power to provide his family with every possible opportunity to learn, grow, and have fun,” the obit says.

It says that he was an athlete growing up, a coach to his boys’ teams, an “avid outdoorsman and dedicated hunter,” as well as an “excellent archer and marksman” who had hunted trophy animals around the world.

“There was never a dull moment when you were around Eric. Whether it be him showing up to a family dinner with no socks or sleeves on his shirt because he had to make an emergency bathroom stop along the way or his calling to tell you he rolled the four-wheeler for the umpteenth time, is stuck, and needs you to come get him,” the obit says.

The obit says that Richins was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who served a mission to Mexico City. “He built a very successful masonry business from the ground up and helped many friends do the same,” the obit says.

READ NEXT: The Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting Victims