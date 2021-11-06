LSU vs Alabama Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Second-ranked Alabama (7-1) takes on rival LSU (4-4) in SEC action on Saturday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of LSU vs Alabama online:

LSU vs Alabama Preview

Alabama looks to keep rolling after a stunning loss at Texas A&M almost a month ago.

The Crimson Tide pounded Mississippi State 49-9 on Oct. 16 and Tennessee 52-24 on Oct. 23. LSU comes into Saturday’s game not only to play spoiler against the Tide but also get back on track after a mostly miserable month.

The Tigers went 1-3 in October with losses to Auburn, Kentucky, and Ole Miss. LSU’s only win came against Florida 49-42 on Oct. 16.

Against the Tide, LSU will need to put up points similar to the win against the Gators. Alabama averages 45.9 points and 494 yards per game.

Quarterback Bryce Young makes the Alabama offense go. He has 2,453 yards passing and 26 touchdowns but only three interceptions. He completes 70.1% of his passes and averages 9.2 yards per completion.

Young has lots of receivers to go with John Metchie being the main target. Metchie has a team-high 52 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns.

Jameson Williams leads Tide receivers in yards with 710 and touchdowns with six. After Metchie and Williams, the Tide have six other receivers with more than 10 receptions and 145 yards. Ten different Tide players have caught touchdowns this season.

Alabama also has its way running the ball with Brian Robinson Jr., who leads the team with 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan average 4.8 yards or more per carry on 40 or more attempts.

LSU’s defense gives up 410.1 yards per game, including 167.8 on the ground. BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers pass rush with six sacks. Damone Clark leads the Tigers in takeaways with an interception and two forced fumbles.

Tigers quarterback Max Johnson leads the offense with 2,008 yards, a 61.4% completion rate, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Kayshon Boutte has been the go-to receiver for Johnson with 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns. The Tigers also have six other receivers with 11 or more catches and more than 185 yards. Seven other Tigers have caught touchdowns besides Boutte.

Tyrion Davis-Price leads the LSU rushing attack with 628 yards and six touchdowns. Corey Kiner complements Davis-Price in the backfield with 4.8 yards per carry in 46 attempts.

Alabama has a strong run defense, allowing 87.4 yards per game, and the defense allows 306 yards per game overall. Only Texas A&M and Florida managed to score more than 25 points against the Tide.

Will Anderson Jr. leads the Tide in sacks with 7.5 in addition to 44 tackles and 13 for loss. Jordan Battle and Jalyn Armour-Davis both have two interceptions and two pass deflections apiece.