Canada vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The US Men's National Team will host Mexico in World Cup Qualifying play as both sides meet at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta. This match is crucial for propelling Canada into World Cup spots while possibly knocking Mexico out of them if a series of results arise.

In the United States, the match (9 p.m. ET) will be televised on Telemundo and NBC Universo (Spanish broadcast), and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Canada vs Mexico online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch nearly every CONCACAF World Cup qualifier (including this one) via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Canada vs Mexico live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of Telemundo, NBC Universo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Canada vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch most of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers (including this one) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Canada vs Mexico live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC Universo is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Canada vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Canada vs Mexico Preview

For México, these this is the third of for consecutive away games. The good news is that they are still in World Cup spots. The bad news is that a series of results could see them on the outside looking in should they lose against John Herdman's side.

Canada is looking very confident and are the lone team in CONCACAF qualifying that did not suffer a defeat up to now. Add to that, they were able to earn a point at Estadio Azteca just last month.

The home side should be spurred on by another important crowd just days after the first snowstorm of the season and the conditions being quite favorable.

This should also mean that the there will be no changes compared to the match where they were able to handle Costa Rica in their last encounter.

There is no doubt that Canada will look to pressure Mexico from the onset with their suffocating play in the middle and also the constant pace out on the wings. It will also be interesting to see how this back line deal with Davies and David every time they attack.

Despite being in first place in CONCACAF qualifying, Gerardo Martino's side truly impressed very little and received a great deal of criticism in the past few months.

Mexico's finishing was one of the reasons why their fate was sealed against the US in Cincinnati. Yes, the Gregg Berhalter's men were the better side, but Mexico also did waste some great chances that could have changed their destiny on that night.

Tigres right back Luis Rodríguez will most likely return to the bench to favor Jorge Sánchez. This is because he was capable of handling Alphonso Davies, who will be playing in his own backyard, to a certain extent. In the back, Nestor Araujo will be out as he will have to serve a one-match suspension. This will mostly likely spring Genoa man Johan Vásquez into starting in the middle.

Canada Probable XI: Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Eustaquio, Marc-Anthony Kaye, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Nestor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Edson Alvarez; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jimenez, Hirving Lozano

Head to Head: Games played: 34. Wins Canada: 3. Wins Mexico: 22. Draws: 9