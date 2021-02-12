WATCH: California Realtor Mike Dalcin Caught in Racist Viral Video

Michael Dalcin is a Redondo Beach, California, realtor who lost his job over a viral video that captured him making a racist remark about Asians.

He also goes by the name Mike Dalcin. The original video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

In the video Dalcin, who is walking two dogs starts hurling expletives, a racist comment, and names at the woman who shared the video to her Twitter page.

1. A Twitter User Sent the Video Viral; She Says Dalcin ‘Verbally Assaulted’ Her in Brentwood

At 5pm I was walking in Brentwood at the intersection of Bundy & Montana. I stopped to look at my phone when this man came out of his home & verbally assaulted me. He approached me, maskless. I asked him to step away. He called me "stupid blue hair asian girl" & "dumb bitch." pic.twitter.com/FcoKw7vX3z — Em (@3mman3mz) February 11, 2021

A woman who goes by the name “Em” on Twitter first shared the video.

She wrote, “At 5pm I was walking in Brentwood at the intersection of Bundy & Montana. I stopped to look at my phone when this man came out of his home & verbally assaulted me. He approached me, maskless. I asked him to step away. He called me ‘stupid blue hair asian girl’ & “dumb b*tch.'”

“Are you up against the car,” Dalcin says at the beginning of the video.

The woman recording the video asked him to back away from her and said he was harassing her.

“No one’s going to pay attention to you because you’re dumb and you’re a stupid blue Asian haired girl. F*** you. F*** you,” Dalcin says.

“I was literally just standing here,” she responds.

“F*ck you,” he says. “I can record you, you dumb b****. I can record you too. You see how stupid you are.”

He walks toward her with two dogs.

“Get the f*** out of here you idiot. Dumb f****** b****.”

2. Dalcin’s Realty Let Him Go After the Video Went Viral

Beach City Brokers wrote in a statement on its Facebook page that it was letting Dalcin go.

“We have become aware of a video circulating on social media that involves a new agent we recently hired….” the company wrote.

“Effective immediately, Mike Dalcin has been removed as an agent from our office and is no longer an agent at our Company. Beach City Brokers insist and will always maintain a high standard of integrity and ethics and will not tolerate racism or any other unprofessional behavior.”

Dalcin’s Instagram page is privatized, and his Twitter page has almost nothing on it and no followers. He’s deleted his LinkedIn page.

3. Dalcin Has Worked as a Bar Manager

Dalcin posted on a website that explained he worked as a bar manager. “Greetings! I’m Mike, a Southern California born, raised and educated entrepreneur. I just moved down to San Diego, and I am looking forward to what the next chapter of my life has in store for me!” he wrote on it.

The site says he worked as a bar manager and bartender for Katsuya from 2010 to 2016. He also worked at The Cannery as a busser, server, bar-back and bartender from 2005 to 2008. Before that, he worked at Morton’s The Steakhouse, from 2000 to 2008, the site claims.

He also comes up previously associated with another realty online.

4. Dalcin Has Been Charged With Serious Crimes Over the Years But the Charges Were Dismissed

Dalcin was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and grand theft, in 2002 and pleaded nolo contendere to the misdemeanor grand theft charge. It was later dismissed in 2006 when he completed all the terms of his sentence, according to Orange County court records.

In 2007, Dalcin was charged with felony criminal threats in Orange County. He was found not guilty by a jury a year later. Details of that case were not immediately available.

Dalcin was charged in 2007 in Orange County with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, drawing or exhibiting firearms, false imprisonment effect by violence, menace, fraud or deceit and possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded nolo contendere to the false imprisonment charge, a misdemeanor, and it was also later dismissed in 2016 when he completed the terms of his sentence.

In 2008, Dalcin was charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace (fighting) in Orange County. The disturbing the peace charge was dismissed in 2016 after completing the terms of his sentence.

An old bio online says that Dalcin studied Criminology at the University of California and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social behavior.

5. Dalcin’s Real Estate License Shows No Disciplines

Dalcin has a California license as a “salesperson.”

The record is for Michael Ryan Dalcin, of Redondo Beach.

His license expires in 2024. It was issued in February 2020.

The online records says there was no disciplinary action.

