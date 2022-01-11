Nigeria vs Egypt AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Nigeria and Egypt face off in what promises to be one of the most anticipated group stage matches of this 2022 AFCON. These two clash in Group D over at the Roumde Adja Stadium in Garoua.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nigeria vs Egypt online:

Nigeria vs Egypt AFCON 2022 Preview

World football fans will get a taste of one of one the biggest rivalries in African football. NeIther Nigeria or Egypt would have wanted to face off with their more difficult rival first, but in these types of matches the spoils are even great knowing that the top spot in the group could be at stake.

Under the leadership after the sacking of Gernot Rohr, Augustine Eguavoen will have the unenviable task of leading the Super Eagles into this tournament with some doubts and vulnerabilities in different phases of the game. Nigeria’s priority will be to limit the amount of touches that Mohamed Salah is able to get. This is important knowing that the Liverpool striker is the main source of offense for the Pharaohs. To be able to do that would be a tremendous battle won in an effort to derail that seven-time winners from getting three points from the beginning.

More importantly, there will be a dire need to brush on their set piece play as well as reduce the amount of defensive mistakes they were very prone to making this recent run.

Nigeria will have to do without Napoli man Victor Osimhen, so it will be interesting to look at who steps up to the challenge.

Egypt, as they have tended to do in recent years, have gone with a coach that prioritizes defensive organization over offensive dynamic. For Carlos Queiroz, this facet of the game will be what makes or breaks his teams, but is quite apparent that they know that if they have any chance of winning for an eighth time, the difference makers up top will have to be in form.

The team will also be without Mohamed Abogabal, Ibrahim Adel and assistant Essam El-Hadary as they all turned up positive for COVID-19.

NIgeria Probable XI: Maduka Okoye; Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo; Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho

Egypt Probable XI: Mohamed Shenawy, Marwan Daoud, Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Sherif, Lasheen, Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet.