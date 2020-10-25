How Many People Were at Obama’s Rally for Biden in Florida? [Crowd Photos]

Former President Barack Obama led a socially distanced, drive-in rally for former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday, October 24, in North Miami, Florida. Here’s a look at crowd photos and how many attended Obama’s rally for Biden.

About 400 People & 280 Cars Attended the Drive-In Rally

Obama spoke at a drive-in rally in North Miami, Florida for about 47 minutes. According to local publication Sun Sentinel, Obama’s rally was attended by about 400 people and 280 cars. The rally was held in North Miami at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus. Obama had also visited Biden’s campaign office in Miami Springs on the same day.

Obama didn’t hold back when it came to President Donald Trump. He talked about the Chinese bank account controversy at one point and asked the crowd: “Let me see a show of hands, how many people here have a secret Chinese bank account?”

He talked about Trump only paying $750 in federal taxes, while people with much lower incomes pay much more in taxes every year. He also defended the Affordable Care Act, and mocked Trump for always promising a “great replacement” but then never sharing a plan for one.

Obama also challenged Trump’s claim that Biden is secretly a socialist. “Folks would know if he was by now,” he said, adding: “…He won’t coddle dictators the way our current president does.”

He also challenged Trump’s constant tweeting, saying: “Tweeting doesn’t fix things. Inventing conspiracies doesn’t make people’s lives better. You’ve got to have a plan.”

Like he did in his rally a few days ago, Obama talked about the pandemic playbook again, stating that they “literally left this White a pandemic playbook” and it was “lost along with the Republican health care plan.”

Obama added: “He doesn’t even acknowledge the reality of what’s taking place all across the country. Donald Trump isn’t going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself.” He had shared a similar sentiment in his rally a few days earlier.

He also referenced Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl and said: “When 60 Minutes and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you, you ain’t all that tough.”

Watch Obama’s Speech Below

You can watch Obama’s speech below.

Emma Vaugh, a spokesperson for Trump Victory Florida, told Sun Sentinel: “Sending Barack Obama to the Sunshine State will do nothing to stop President Trump’s looming re-election. Floridians know Joe Biden has no answers for his 47-year failed career, which is why they will vote to re-elect President Trump and his ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ agenda.”

.@SimmonsinCS brought his four-month-old daughter Caleigh to drive-in rally where @BarackObama will speak.

"He fuels you up, gives you energy to make sure you keep talking to folks." pic.twitter.com/wEXFwhY3D0 — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 24, 2020

Joshua Simmons, Coral Springs commissioner, told Sun Sentinel that seeing Obama “fuels you up, gives you energy to make sure you keep talking to folks.”

Bernie Sanders, Biden, and Kamala Harris also all had rallies today for Biden’s campaign.

