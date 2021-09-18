Rayo vs Getafe Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Rayo Vallecano will face Getafe at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain in a Round 5 matchup where both sides look to get out of their respective situations. Rayo with a win would have a chance to get out of the bottom half of the table, while Getafe would get out of the relegation zone.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Preview

Vallecas was stir crazy during this week as they presented Radamel Falcao García as their newest signing. The Colombian international left Galatasaray to come back to Spain in order to continue his career and maintain his position within his national team. Rayo presented him on Thursday in an event at their stadium as they look to shore up their offensive woes.

Many were taken aback when the former Atlético Madrid man was presented with the number 3 on his jersey. His explanation ended up winning over the faithful as he said that this was a tribute to his late father. This was the number he played with during his career back in Colombia.

At home, they are a team that has been able to start out on the right foot, sadly it was their away form that harmed them so far this campaign. Their last two matches helped them get out of the relegation zone.

Rayo did get some good news as Martín Merquelanz did not suffer a serious injury as was suspected. After he came off the pitch, the medical staff feared that he tore his ACL. The studies done on him ended up turning negative for a serious injury and will still be out for a couple of weeks.

Speaking of offensive ineptitude, Getafe have only scored one goal this season up to now. This is not favorable especially since they would be playing against one of their Madrid rivals for the first time in two years when they both coincided in the Spanish top flight.

Los Azulones will be missing midfielder Mauro Arambarri. The Uruguayan international suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the next three weeks at least.

What Getafe do have in their favor is the fact that they did beat Rayo the last time they made the trek to the south of Madrid.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup: Stole Dimitievski, Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Santi Comesaña, Pathé Ciss, Isi Palazón, Álvaro García; Sergi Guardiola, Oscar Trejo

Getafe possible starting lineup: David Soria; Damián Suárez, Dakonam Djené, Jorge Cuenca, Mathias Olivera; Nemanja Maksimovic, David Timor, Carles Aleñá, Jakub Jankto; Enes Ünal, Sandro Ramírez

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 182 Rayo Wins: 11 (33 goals) Getafe Wins: 9 (29 goals) Draws: 8