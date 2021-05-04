How to Watch The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 Online

The latest show about unexplained phenomena is “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” which returns for its second season on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Season 2 Preview

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 👽 AlienCon Live Stream | HistoryThe cast of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch sits down with Joe Lessard to answer some important questions about the upcoming season, in this AlienCon virtual event. Season 2 of The HISTORY Channel’s popular nonfiction series “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is back! Tune-in on Tuesday, May 4th at 10/9c. #TheSecretofSkinwalkerRanch #AlienCon Subscribe for more… 2021-04-30T20:00:11Z

After a successful first season exploring the unexplained events at Skinwalker Ranch, “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is back for its second season.

The History Channel press release teases:

After an exciting first season, lead investigator Travis Taylor alongside a team of credited researchers and investigators head back to the ranch located in Utah’s Uintah Basin in an attempt to uncover what’s actually taking place on this active site of more than 200 years of mysterious paranormal and UFO related activity. After experiencing multiple UFO sightings, and the collection of hard evidence in season one, season two follows the team as they use advanced technology, test new theories, and even garner the support of the Attorney General of Utah to dig deeper than ever before. Except for a handful of documentaries, few have ever gained official access to Skinwalker Ranch, and none have ever been able to bring cameras onto the property for a television series until now.

The season two premiere is titled “Breaking Ground” and its description teases, “The team recommences its search for answers on the 512-acre property; an excavation of a mysterious pit at Homestead Two leads to a frightening encounter.”

Then on May 11 is episode two, titled “Carved in Stone.” Its description reads, “As the mystery of a dead cow grows even stranger, a guest investigator alerts the team to a never-before-seen site that might hold the keys to unlocking the truth about Skinwalker Ranch.”

In an interview ahead of the series premiere a year ago, the never-before-known owner of Skinwalker Ranch, Brandon Fugal, outed himself as the new owner and told Vice, “Skinwalker Ranch, as a project, is so unconventional and so outside of my normal course of business and really, frankly, anyone’s normal course of business, that it presents a whole new problem set,” he said. “I’ve lost some sleep over it. I worry about what some of my clients and colleagues will think. It’s controversial. That is why I’ve waited so long and stayed out of the spotlight.”

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

