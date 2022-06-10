Smithsburg Mass Shooting Victims: Names, Tributes & Photos

These are the victims of the Smithsburg mass shooting in Maryland.

The victims were named by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was wounded but survived. The gunman was not identified.

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Washington County Emergency Communications Center “received a report of an active shooter at Columbia Machine Inc., 12912 Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD.,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“Officers from the Smithsburg Police Department arrived on the scene first and located an injured victim outside of the business. As deputies arrived on the scene, 3 additional victims, all of whom were deceased, were located inside the business.”

The suspect had fled but his vehicle was later found in the area of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road. “The suspect and the Troopers exchanged gunfire and the suspect and one Trooper were injured. Both survived and were transported for medical treatment. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that all of the victims and the suspect were current employees of Columbia Machine, Inc.”

All of the victims were white males. “The suspect remains in law enforcement custody at Meritus Medical Center and was identified as a 23-year-old Hispanic male who resides in West Virginia. His identity will not be released until charging documents are filed,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “The weapon used at both scenes was a semi-automatic handgun. The exact caliber, make and model are also not being released at this time.”

The motive remains under investigation. The injured officer, whose name was not released, was treated and released at a local medical center.

Mark Frey

Frey’s Facebook page says that he had worked at Columbia Machine, Inc. since 2019 and went to Smithsburg Senior High School. He was married.

“RIP Mark Frey! You were such a good guy!” a friend wrote. Another friend wrote on that comment thread, “I’m in shock! Such a wonderful man. His wife Angie, I couldn’t imagine.”

A woman wrote on Facebook,

As I lay here in bed trying to go to sleep I am thinking of my classmates wife! She will never hold her husband again, never be able to hear him say I love you and not have any more future plans with him!! I don’t know her but my heart breaks for her!! People want to know what happen, really??? Is there an acceptable answer?? It is completely senseless!! What happened to the days when you got pissed off you punched someone or screamed at them?? Shooting someone??? Killing 3 people??? I am sad for my classmates family, all those involved and my sweet little hometown!! Hold those you love a little tighter and say I love you to those you love, never know when it will be the last time! Rest In Peace Mark Frey, I pray for all those who love you!!

Joshua Wallace

Taylor Toms wrote on Facebook, “I’m so sorry to say that Joshua Wallace was one of the ones who was killed in today’s shooting.. my heart is completely shattered. I lost the love of my life today. I love you so much baby, I hate this. Our future is gone, you’re gone, I can’t believe your gone. God I love you so much.”

On Facebook, Wallace wrote that he worked at Columbia machine, Inc., studied at Hagerstown Community College, and lived in Clear Spring, Maryland.

Friends shared photos of him hunting and fishing. One wrote, “As hard as it is to inform everyone we lost a member today Joshua Wallace .. not just a great friend, but a wonderful Family member. You will be missed buddy, we had many camping, fishing trips and hunting trips planned, fly high brother, I know you’ll be hunting in heaven shoot us a monster while you’re up there I’ll see ya soon 🖤😓🙏🏼”

Charles Minnick Jr.

According to his Facebook page, Charles Edward Minnick Jr. was married. He was from Wolfsville, Maryland, and studied at Middleton High.

He went by the name CJ. “C J was one of the good ones,” a friend wrote on his mother’s Facebook page.

