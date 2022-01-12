Where to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa 2022 in US

The semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup will begin on Wednesday and the first match will be a clash between rivals as both Real Madrid and Barcelona will look to get to the final when they step onto the pitch at King Fahd National Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2022 Preview

For the first time in history the two biggest in Spanish football will face off in an official game outside of their own continent as they face off in Riyadh.

Barcelona are slowly finding their footing under Xavi, the results are not accompanying the Blaugrana, but that does not mean that there are not signs of improvement. Their 1-1 draw against Granada saw them lose ground in the title race, making it much more difficult for them to compete for their first league title since 2019.

With their sights set on returning to to Champions League, they also know that the silverware they have the greatest odds of getting right now would be the Super Cup, their aspirations are on getting past a Madrid side they lost to earlier in the season 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

There is also good news as Barcelona begin to recover several players from injury and COVID. Amongst them Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong. All signs point to De Jong playing for Sergio Busquets and Pedri might be used at some point.

Barcelona will also have Ansu Fati returning from his hamstring injury that shelved him for a good portion of the season.

Real Madrid are in fine form despite having to recover from their misstep against Getafe by decimating Valencia 4-1.

The only player not available for Madrid would be Welshman Gareth Bale. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema and Vinicius will be available on the attack for Carlo Ancelotti.

One question mark that still looms is that of Dani Carvajal. The Spanish international is returning from injury and looks to see evaluate him leading up to the match. All signs point towards using Marco Asensio, but Rodrygo would also be a valid option down that right side.

The Italian manager did say in Tuesday’s press conference that he has some doubts as to his lineup due to injury, but for the most part his squad is available for the game.

He also expressed that his team was taking this match the same way they usually do with every Clásico they play.

“There’ll be a bit of concern, great desire and real excitement,” said Ancelotti. “It’ll be an entertaining game. Every game against Barcelona is and we enjoy being involved in these kinds of games”.

The winner of this encounter will face the winner of Athletic- Atlético Madrid in the final.

FC Barcelona Probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Pedri; Ousmane Dembélé, Memphis, Luuk De Jong

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.