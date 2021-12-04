Where to Watch Bayern vs Dortmund Der Klassiker 2021 in US

Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich over at Signal Iduna Park on Satruday in another edition of Der Klassiker. Bayern wants to maintain the top spot in the Bundesliga while Dortmund wants to knock the league leaders from the top spot.

Dortmund vs Bayern 2021 Preview

The biggest game in German football was part of the storyline that was the new wave of the pandemic in that country as only 15,000 fans will be permitted to attend this match in Dortmund. The fear was that the due to the new spread of cases that matches would be played in empty stadiums, which will be the case for Bayern midweek when they play Barcelona in the Champions League.

But on the footballing side, both teams were on even footing, reason for them two beginning to run away from that pack. A win for either side would start to see them have a bit of separation from the rest.

Injuries have left Dortmund in a tough situation. Their Champions League performance already made this campaign a disappointment as they were eliminated in the group stage.

That said, Dortmund did come away with a 3-1 victory against Wolfsburg. For the Schwarzgelben , they will most likely have Erling Haaland back in the fold after coming off the bench last weekend.

Jude Bellingham is also set to make his return to the squad after missing last weekend’s win over Wolfsburg with a knee injury. But Gio Reyna, Thorgan Hazard and Youssoufa Moukoko remain out for now. Bayern Munich will be without the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Josip Stanisic on Saturday.

Bayern have seen lots of shuffling this season in Julian Nagelsmann’s first go around with the Bavarian giants. Despite that, Bayern have been able to remain a great offensive performance so far this season if you simply look at the numbers that they put up.

Their 1-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld saw them now on a run where they won three out of their last four.

Meanwhile, Bayern will not have either Joshua Kimmich (COVID) and will possibly be missing Leon Goretzka (hip). This will bring the opportunity for Marc Roca to once again get a start. The Spaniard did play against Dynamo Kiev and did have a decent performance in that encounter.

With all this, do not be surprised if Nagelsmann tinkers with the system.

BvB Probable XI: Kobel, Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Can, Witsel, Brandt, Reus, Wolf; Haaland

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez Davies; Tolisso, Roca, Sané, Müller, Coman, Lewandowski

HEAD TO HEAD:

Matches played- 131

Bayern Wins- 64 (254 goals)

BvB Wins- 33 (159 goals)

Draws- 34