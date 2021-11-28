Where to Watch Oklahoma State vs Drexel Wrestling 2021

The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team will host the Drexel Dragons in Stillwater in what will be their home opener on Sunday. The fifth-ranked Cowboys will look to remain undefeated so far this season.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The dual (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Drexel vs Oklahoma State wrestling live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream dozens of different live sports, including 100+ wrestling duals during the 2021-22 season, plus every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Drexel vs Oklahoma State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Drexel vs Oklahoma State Wrestling 2021 Preview

Oklahoma State find themselves in the top five in the early part of this season. They will have a big test against Drexel, but the Cowboys have arguably one of the most solid lineups in all of college wrestling.

Oklahoma State and Drexel have only met twice before, with both matches going heavily in favor of Oklahoma State. OSU won the first meeting at the Virginia duals in 2008, with each Cowboy win coming with bonus points en route to a 35-12 victory. The last meeting took place in 2019 when the Cowboys defeated Drexel, 30-6, in the season opener at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia. Saturday’s dual between the Dragons and Cowboys will be the first matchup between the schools in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

For Drexel, their weekend will start against Little Rock on Saturday before their challenge against OSU. The Dragons find themselves with a record of 0-1 prior to their dual meet this weekend. They lost their opener to Purdue and then took part in the East Stroudsberg Open followed by a fourth place finish in Keystone Classic.

Drexel have some experience grapplers helping the team compete week in and week out. Graduate student Evan Barczak opened the year with a hard fought 3-0 decision victory over Purdue followed by a first-place finish at the ESU Open and a fourth-place finish at the Keystone Open. The grad student at 165 enters a tough weekend of competition with an 8-2 record. Barczak is currently one win away from his 50th career win.

Redshirt junior Mickey O’Malley, is off to one of his strongest career starts with a perfect 8-0 record through three contests at 174 pounds. O’Malley downed No. 19 nationally ranked Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue) in his season debut followed by two shutout performances at both the ESU Open and Keystone Classic, taking home gold at both.

The 12th-ranked O’Malley will be one of two marquee matches as he will take on number 16 Dustin Plott. Both wrestlers were NCAA Championship qualifiers in 2021 but dropped out of the tournament in the consolations. As a sophomore, O’Malley put together an 11-5 record, while Plott went 15-6 in his true freshman season.

Parker Kropman, at 165, is also tied for most wins by a Dragon as he holds onto a 8-2 record heading into this weekend. The Rochester, N.Y. native upset No. 9 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) in the Dragons season opener and then placed at both the ESU Open (5th) and the Keystone Classic (3rd).

Oklahoma State comes into this matchup with a roster that features 10 wrestlers ranked in various polls this week, with five holding spots inside the top-10.

AJ Ferrari is the top-ranked wrestler in the country at 197 pounds and he is on track to repeat as national champion in his weight class. Daton Fix appears at No. 2 at 133 pounds as the reigning Big 12 champion and national finalist.

All-Americans Travis Wittlake and Dakota Geer also come into this conversation going into the meet. Wittlake is as high as number 5 at 165 pounds in the Intermat rankings, while Geer is ranked sixth at 184 pounds by FloWrestling. 125-pounder Trevor Mastrogiovanni cracked the top-10 of the FloWrestling poll for the first time in his career following an upset over No. 5 Patrick McKee of Minnesota last Saturday. Wyatt Sheets (157) and Dustin Plott hold the No. 16 spot in each of their respective weight classes.