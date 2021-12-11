How to Watch Penn vs La Salle Men’s Basketball 2021

The Penn Quakers head to North Olney as they face the La Salle Explorers in the finale of the Big 5 Series. Gola Arena will be full for this early afternoon clash between two teams currently winless in Big 5 play.

Penn vs La Salle Basketball 2021 Preview

The Quakers and Explorers are meeting for the 74th time in men’s basketball, with Penn holding a 42-31 lead in the series. La Salle is the only Big 5 program Penn has a winning record against.

Penn are looking to see if this trend help them get out of a slide that has seen them lose their last five games and one win once in their last seven outings.

Their last time out they competed against St. Joe’s before falling 78-71.

In order to get their first win in Big 5 play, Penn must improve and look to create more perimeter shots. In their last game, the Quakers only took three six-points shots, the least amount take this season so far. On the defensive end, they were unable to stop the barrage of threes as for a second time this season they conceded 12 three-pointers.

They will have to look beyond Jordan Dingle to contribute offensively. The sophomore is the lone bright spot for far this season as he’s averaging over 20 points a game and on Tuesday night, he scored more than 20 for a fourth consecutive game.

After a two- game break from Big 5 play, La Salle were able to shake off their 73-57 loss to Temple with big wins against Holy Cross and Fairleigh Dickinson.

They look to conclude a three-game homestand on a positive note as they focus solely on the upcoming conference portion of their schedule.

Despite being 4-4, La Salle’s season could be much different if the ball bounced differently for them in the last possession of some ball games. For them, home cooking is tasted sweeter than ever as they never won away from Gola Arena this season.

Josh Nickleberry has truly stepped into his best form. The junior guard had his second straight 20+ point effort on Monday, leading the team with 24 points. His ability to control the game also freed up some of his teammates and the Explorer offense seems to have hit a groove.

Redshirt junior Jack Clark had his best game of the season on Monday scoring 18 points and pulling down eight recount in the win.

All of this while being able to give three of their freshman their first minutes of play at the collegiate level.