How to Watch Sac State vs South Dakota State Football

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits head to Sacramento, CA to face the Sacramento State Hornets in the second round of the FCS Playoff. These two team face off for the first time ever.

South Dakota State vs Sacramento State Preview

Hornet Stadium in Sacramento will be buzzing when their team faces South Dakota State on Saturday.

South Dakota State come into this game had little trouble with UC Davis in its FCS Playoffs first round matchup on Saturday. The Jackrabbits picked off six passes, scored three defensive touchdowns and rushed for 433 yards in a 56-24 win. The game was competitive at halftime with SDSU holding a 28-17 advantage. The team put the game out of reach with 28-unanswered points to start the second half.

The defense was key in Big Sky play for Sacramento State. During conference play, they allowed 122 total points in the eight Big Sky games this season. The team never allowed more than 24 points in a single Big Sky game and allowed 10 points or less in three games.

They were led this season by two national award finalists in running back Pierre Strong, Jr. (Walter Payton Award) and linebacker Adam Bock (Buck Buchanan Award). Strong has three career 1,000-yard seasons and has over 4,200 career yards with 38 touchdowns. Bock leads the team with 106 total tackles, including 9.0 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. He also has two interceptions and has forced a pair of fumbles.

The fourth-ranked Hornets begin their playoff participation after having won 27-7 in the Causeway Classic against UC Davis. That win equaled the longest win streak in the program’s history with eight and it also saw them win the conference title outright.

This was the culmination of season that also saw them earn back-to- back wins since 2000 when they went 7-4 and 6-5 in 1999.

The Hornets had a stellar season in the Big Sky, so much so that they had a school record of 16 players to be named as a part of their all conference teams. The most notable name is that of wide receiver Pierre Williams. The junior was the only player among the 16 to earn first team honors for the second time in his career. The junior joins Fred Amey and DeAndre Carter — both of whom were All-Americans and played in the NFL — as the only multiple first team all-Big Sky wide receivers in school history.