Where to Watch Wichita State vs Jacksonville State Basketball 2021

The Wichita State Shockers start their 2021-22 season hosting the Jacksonville State at Koch Arena. For both teams, this is the first step in what they expect to be a campaign where they end up in the NCAA tournament.

Jacksonville State vs Wichita State Preview

With a returning squad and many other transfers that are going, in Jacksonville State are excited to be able to return to the NCAA tournament at the end of the year.

Brandon Huffman, a 6-foot-10, 255-pound center averaged 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. All this was produced while he played in his first three seasons while at North Carolina.

The Gamecocks also feature Georgia transfer Amanze Ngumezi and Kayne Henry. Both of these players will offer a great deal of presence underneath the rim and help continue their dominance in that phase of the game.

Offensively, JSU will have an all-senior stating lineup. Amongst the standouts returning, one has to keep an eye on Darian Adams. The who averaged 15.7 points and is a threat beyond the arc.

The team also returns a veteran point guard in Jalen Finch. During the last season, his fearless style of play averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 assists last season. The team also adds an impact transfer in Jalen Gibbs, a 6-3 wing who scored 16.5 points per game at Mount St. Mary’s last season.

For Wichita State, they want to start their season in a different manner compared to last year. They were able to finalize some details when they were able to win 90-58 exhibition win over Missouri Southern State. The Shockers were led by Ricky Council IV who was the leading scorer with 15 points.

when they ended up being one of the worst defensive teams in college basketball. This is the challenge that playing a team like Jacksonville does offer.

Wichita State do not matchup very well under the rim compared to Jacksonville State and this will be one of the keys to the game for them if they want to come out on top.

Leading up to the season, the Wichita State coaching staff made a redefined commitment to improving their rebounding both defensively and offensively.

The ones that will be responsible for leading the charge under the boards will be Joe Pleasant and Morris Udeze. With every passing game, the latter established a reputation for getting the most difficult assignments that require him to face the larger frontcourt players and he has come out successful more times than not.