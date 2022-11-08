Bills Fans Freak Out at Stefon Diggs’ Cryptic Tweet Before Allen Injury News

Buffalo Bills fans waiting to learn injury news on Josh Allen may have just gotten a major hint.

Allen suffered an injury on the next-to-last offensive play of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, taking a hit to his elbow that forced a fumble. Allen was in apparent pain, but was still able to uncork a pass that traveled 70 yards through the air on the next play, a fourth-down incompletion to Gabe Davis.

Though there are fears that Allen could miss significant time, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs may have given fans a good sign in the form of a cryptic tweet.

Diggs Brings Good News?

While the worst-case scenario could have Allen missing the rest of the season, many Bills fans seemed to take solace in a one-word tweet from Diggs on Tuesday evening.

“Rejoice…” he wrote.

While Diggs did not elaborate any further, the timing of the message had many Bills fans convinced that he was trying to break some news about Allen’s injury status.

“I’m determined this means Josh Allen is okay and I won’t be reasoned with otherwise,” a fan tweeted.

But others noted that Diggs has a history of sharing some cryptic messages on social media, cautioning not to look too deeply into his message. Diggs also hinted at potential tensions earlier in the spring, days before the Bills announced that they signed the receiver to a four-year contract extension that keeps him in Buffalo through the 2027 season.

“You literally never know what it could mean with Diggs but I’m gonna choose to believe it means what I want it to mean,” one Bills fan tweeted after his Tuesday evening message.

Allen’s Injury News Looms

The news expected to be released on Wednesday has the potential to change the trajectory of the Bills’ season. As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported, Allen was being evaluated for a potential injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves in his right elbow. A worst-case scenario could mean Tommy John surgery, a procedure more common among baseball pitchers and one that comes with a rehab time that can stretch beyond a year.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on November 7 that the team didn’t yet know the severity of the injury.

“We’re just going through it, still evaluating it, and we’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said. “I’ll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday.”

Allen suffered a similar injury in his rookie season, spraining his elbow and missing four games as a result. Those were the only games that the durable Allen has missed over the course of his five-year career.

"There's hope in Buffalo that Josh Allen will be able to practice and play his way through this injury." – @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero with an update on Josh Allen's elbow injury. pic.twitter.com/2Vy0NmyVEY — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 8, 2022

There appears to be some optimism within the Bills organization. NFL.com insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the team hoped Allen would be able to play through the injury.

After dropping their second game of the season on Sunday — a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets — the Bills return to Buffalo for a matchup against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. If Allen is unable to go, then the quarterback-receiver tandem of Diggs and Case Keenum will be facing their former team as starters.