Josh Palmer Injury Update: Bills WR Leaves Ravens Game in First Quarter

As soon as the Buffalo Bills got one star wide receiver back, another got hurt.

The Bills lost wide receiver Josh Palmer in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills just got wide receiver D.J. Moore back from an injury after missing the last several games.

“Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is doubtful to return,” Bills reporter Terrin Waack wrote on her official X account.

“Injury Update: WR Joshua Palmer (hamstring) is DOUBTFUL to return,” Bills PR wrote on its official X account.

“Palmer went to go run upfield and as soon as he planted his right foot, the hamstring went & he took several more steps until he fell,” Banged Up Bills wrote on its official X account. “His injury issues were to his left leg last year. Horrible luck.”

Palmer has dealt with his own injury issues so far this season. He has 4 receptions for 117 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games and missed the Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams with a shoulder injury.

Joshua Palmer Subject of Trade Rumors

Fox Sports put Palmer on its list of the NFL’s “Top Trade Candidates” heading into Week 7 — the NFL trade deadline is November 10.

“The Bills acquired Palmer with high hopes for what he could do in the offense, but basically everyone else has emerged while he has not,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna wrote on X. “D.J. Moore is a crucial piece when healthy. Keon Coleman is finally emerging. Khalil Shakir is steady Eddie. And rookie Skyler Bell might soon earn playing time. That makes Palmer expendable.”

Bills Drastically Overpaid for WR Josh Palmer

The Bills drastically overvalued Palmer in free agency before the 2025 season, signing him to a 3-year, $30 million contract. Palmer responded with his worst season yet — 33 receptions for 304 yards and no touchdowns, while missing 5 games with injuries.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox petitioned for the Bills to try to deal Palmer this offseason.

“While it’s worth noting that (Palmer) was limited by ankle and knee injuries, his production left plenty to be desired,” Knox wrote on August 10. “While Buffalo couldn’t reasonably expect a big return for Palmer in a trade, it could get something from a receiver-needy team to go with some valuable cap savings. The Bills have just over $10 million in cap space, and they could save $10.2 million in cap room by trading Palmer.”