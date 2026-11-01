DJ Moore Opens up on Injury Scare After Buffalo Bills Win Over Ravens

The Buffalo Bills improved to 6-1 with a lopsided win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo dominated Baltimore, who saw both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley go down with injuries. The Bills offense played a key role in the win, as No. 1 receiver DJ Moore returned to the lineup.

However, Moore did go to the medical tent due to an injury, but he gave some positive news after the game.

Buffalo Bills WR DJ Moore Gives Good Injury News

During the Bills’ lopsided 36-10 win over the Ravens, Moore had an injury scare.

Yet, after the win, he spoke to reporters and downplayed his knee issue and expects to be a full-go against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night.

DJ Moore told me he’s OK by the way! Knee scare at the end. Even Josh Allen checked on him in medical tent. He joked I just got back can’t miss time again! https://t.co/OqLletwgVb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2026

“DJ Moore told me he’s OK by the way! Knee scare at the end. Even Josh Allen checked on him in medical tent. He joked I just got back can’t miss time again!,” NFL insider Cameron Wolfe wrote on X.

The Bills will need Moore to be healthy against the Vikings, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Moore, meanwhile, wasn’t sure he was even going to play on Sunday but once he got into the game, he knew he was ready to go.

“I fumbled, and then I was like, now it’s time to really lock in and get going. I was nervous at first, and then I was like, this is a game I love. … It was because of the injury and not being out there, it was like am I in game shape?,” Moore said to reporters postgame.

Moore made an impact in his return to the field as he recorded 4 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Brady Praises Buffalo’s Defense

The Bills’ defense has been criticized, but they stepped up against the Ravens on Sunday.

After the win, Bills head coach Joe Brady was pleased with his team’s defensive performance.

“I thought the defense game plan was outstanding. I thought the way we started the game was outstanding. That’s a standard by how they played, and it shouldn’t matter who’s on the other sideline, who’s playing quarterback, any of that, I thought they finished, and I’m really proud of how they how they played,” said Brady following the win.

If Buffalo’s defense can continue to improve, the Bills could very well be the Super Bowl favorites.