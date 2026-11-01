Bills See Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Leave Game With Injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is finally back after missing the last three weeks due to an injury. However, he didn’t see much action. On the Ravens’ first offensive play of the game, he threw a pass, and his hand hit Bills defender Greg Rousseau’s arm. Jackson left the game and walked over to the sidelines.

The Ravens have ruled Jackson out for the remainder of the game with a thumb injury.

Jackson’s backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, came in and completed two passes for zero yards on the first drive. Huntley has started the last three games while Jackson has been out with his ankle injury.

Huntley has appeared in four games this season, recording 727 passing yards and four scores. But he is 1-2 as a starter. Huntley helped the Ravens beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, but the last two weeks fell to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed the Ravens’ Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. He appeared in the first half, but when Baltimore came out for halftime, he did not return. At the time, the injury didn’t seem serious because the Ravens led by a significant margin. It felt more like a precautionary measure with Jackson. However, it turned out to be much worse than initially thought.

Baltimore Will Have to Play the Jaguars on Thursday

The Ravens currently sit at 4-3, depending on the result against the Bills. If they lose to Buffalo, they will drop to 4-4, with a tough Week 9 game coming up. Baltimore will have a quick turnaround as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jackson is likely to miss the game against the Jaguars, as less than four days off will not help. He has played only one snap in over a month, and it’s unclear how long his thumb injury will keep him out.

The Ravens also don’t have their bye week coming up soon; it won’t arrive until Week 13. Baltimore will have four more games to play before then, and things could get out of hand before the Ravens get a chance to rest.

The Ravens Have a Handful of Games Against Teams With Winning Records

The Ravens have five more games left against teams with winning records, four of which are in the AFC North. Baltimore will face the Jaguars, followed by four AFC North matchups against the Bengals, Steelers, and Browns.

If Jackson can’t return this season, the Ravens could go 2-3 in those games. This does not even include games against the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, who have talent but have struggled to put it together this season.