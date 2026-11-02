$51 Million Linebacker Named ‘Perfect Trade Candidate’ for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills could look to add an impact linebacker to the roster ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, and although they did play better against the Baltimore Ravens, the team should look to add some more help.

The Bills could use an upgrade at linebacker and some secondary help.

Buffalo Bills Named as Fit for Zack Baun

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Bills have been linked to several defensive players.

Bills reporter Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com and the Shout! Podcast named Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun the ideal trade target for the team.

“Zack Baun is a perfect trade candidate for the Buffalo Bills,” Talbot said on the Shout! Podcast. “For a variety of reasons. It’s the contract; it can fit into Buffalo’s salary cap. You can make it work; that is one less thing you need to worry about. Two, linebacker has been a huge issue for the team this season.

“You bring someone who has been a stabilizing force and a star in Philadelphia. The biggest tie to that is his connection to Jim Leonhard. He played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin; they already ahve that relationship. You know he would probably love to come to Buffalo and help Jim Leonhard right the ship. Zack Baun would be the ideal trade target.”

Baun would be a starting linebacker for the Bills and is a tackling machine. He’s also familiar with Leonhard, which should help him get accustomed to Buffalo’s defense.

Baun is in the second year of his three-year, $51 million deal. He’s recorded 58 tackles this season, while in the past two years, he had 123 and 151.

Baun is also a two-time Pro Bowler and helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.

Joe Brady Praises Defense After Ravens Win

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue this season, but against the Ravens, the defense stepped up.

Although Baltimore was down to their third-string quarterback, the defense didn’t let Zay Flowers catch a pass, while Derrick Henry also struggled running the ball.

After the win, Bills head coach Joe Brady had high praise for the how the defense played.

“I thought the defense game plan was outstanding. I thought the way we started the game was outstanding. That’s a standard by how they played, and it shouldn’t matter who’s on the other sideline, who’s playing quarterback, any of that, I thought they finished, and I’m really proud of how they how they played,” said Brady following the win.

The Bills are now 6-1 and will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.