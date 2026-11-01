DJ Moore Injury Update: Bills WR Has Scary Outlook After Going Down Against Ravens

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after taking a hard hit to the lower body.

Moore went down during a fourth-quarter drive, limping off the field after making a catch.

“Bills WR DJ Moore headed to the medical tent as the Bills score again, this time by Dalton Kincaid,” noted reporter Katherine Fitzgerald in a post on X.

Moore had a strong game until that point, making four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Bills Receiver Had Just Returned From Injury

Moore just returned after an extended absence for a shoulder injury, returning for the first time against the Ravens. While the extent of his injury was not immediately clear, replay showed that Moore appeared to hyperextend his leg while taking a hit.

The Bills faced some criticism for keeping Moore in the game while the Bills were leading by three scores, leaving him vulnerable to injury.

“DJ Moore limps to the sideline. Again, why are the starters in the game at this point?” wrote Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski in a post on X.

“Bills up 29-10 in the fourth quarter and D.J. Moore is still in the game,” added Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino. “Now he’s limping off after taking a big hit on a short pass from Josh Allen. Why is he even in the game?!”

Doctor Jeff Mueller, who offers opinions on NFL injuries on social media, expressed fear after sharing the initial replay of the injury that Moore may have suffered a long-term setback.

“Don’t love that for DJ Moore. Hopefully no ligament damage,” Mueller wrote in a post on X.

Though there were some immediate fears that Moore could have suffered a serious injury like torn ACL, he was seen jogging off the field without help after the game.

Injuries Mar Bills Win

Though the Bills had little trouble in the 36-10 win, the game was marred by several injuries. Bills running back James Cook also went down in the fourth quarter and spent time in the blue medical tent before briefly returning to the game. He was later seen limping on the sidelines.

The Ravens were hit even harder by injuries, losing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on his first pass attempt after he hit a Bills defender on the follow-through of a pass attempt. He appeared to suffer a dislocated finger, and was later ruled out.

Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley, who also went out with an injury and was replaced by emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano.