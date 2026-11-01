Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Message to Lamar Jackson After Injury News

The Buffalo Bills picked up a lopsided 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 6-1 on the season.

In the win, Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the first play of the game. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and will now undergo surgery and could be out for the season.

Along with Jackson, Ravens backup Tyler Huntley also left the game due to an injury, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen sent them a message postgame.

Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Positive Message to Lamar Jackson

After the Bills beat the Ravens, Allen made sure to begin his postgame interview on the field, sending a positive message to Jackson and Huntley.

“We started executing. I do want to (say), I hope Lamar is doing alright. You hate to see it from a competitive standpoint. Hope he is doing okay,” Allen said postgame. “Halftime, just talking to guys, that wasn’t us in the first half; we figured out a way to go out and execute. Just trusted each other. Our defense played a heck of a football game, got the ball in good field position and we made some stuff shake in the first half. …

“Anytime you lose your quarterback, it’s going to be tough sledding. You never like seeing that. So, hope both of them are okay,” Allen added.

It’s a classy message from Allen, who is hoping Jackson is okay, as well as Huntley. Although Buffalo did capitalize on the Ravens having both of their quarterbacks injured, Allen didn’t want that to happen, as the competitor in him wants to beat the best.

Allen Fired up Team at Halftime

After a lackluster first half, Allen spoke to the team in the locker room and made it clear they weren’t playing up to their standards.

“We didn’t play up to our standard. We weren’t throwing and catching it. I didn’t feel like I was doing a good enough job. It’s not winning football,” Allen explained postgame. “Sitting there talking with the guys going into halftime, I just said, ‘Hey, we’re way better than this.'”

The Bills clearly listened as Buffalo dominated in the second half.

“He knows the power of his voice,” guard O’Cyrus Torrence said. “He uses that to hype us up. He’s seeing that we need a little extra energy. He doesn’t do that often, but he sees we need a little extra energy.”

“When 17 speaks,” added receiver Khalil Shakir, “everybody listens and locks in.”

Buffalo outscored Baltimore 20-3 in the second half to cruise to a lopsided win.