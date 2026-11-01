James Cook Injury Update: Bills Has Tough Outlook Against Ravens

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was hurt in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, taking a hit to his head area after taking a hard hit.

Cook was knocked out of the game after a fourth-quarter run, being sent to the blue medical tent. Cook was hit low and fell on his head and neck area on the play and remained down for an extended time before getting back up and jogging to the sideline.

James Cook Had Strong Day Before Injury

Cook had a strong performance before going down, rushing 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while adding another two receptions for 21 yards.

As Bills reporter Matt Parrino noted, Cook’s injury appeared serious when offensive lineman Alec Anderson frantically waved for trainers to tend to him.

“James Cook is hurt after falling on a hard hit after a run,” Parrino wrote in a post on X. “Alec Anderson was calling out trainers immediately but after a moment, Cook is helped up and walked off on his own. He’s now in the blue medical tent.”

While the exact nature and extent of Cook’s injury was not immediately clear, there was a good sign minutes after he was evaluated.

“James Cook is out of the medical tent and on the Bills bench,” noted Buffalo News reporter Katherine Fitzgerald in a post on X.

Ravens Hit Hard By Injuries

There were already several injuries in Sunday’s game, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going down on his first pass attempt after hitting his hand and suffering an apparent dislocated finger. He was ruled out and replaced by Tyler Huntley, who was also knocked out with an injury.

The Ravens were forced to turn to emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano, who was also nursing an injured foot and ankle area during the game.