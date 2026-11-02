Bills’ Josh Allen Playing Key Role in Exciting New Project

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a man of many talents, from playing football to acting in commercials, and now he can add producing an HBO special to that list.

HBO released a trailer on its X page on Monday for a special about the horrible 2022 blizzard in Buffalo that hit right around Christmas. The special will air on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is titled “The Buffalo Miracle”.

The People of Buffalo Showed Great Act of Heroism

“The Buffalo Miracle” will tell the story of a McDonald’s on Sweet Home Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst, N.Y., on Christmas Eve.

WKBW’s Channel 7 featured a story in December 2022 about McDonald’s workers Jeffrey Spangler, Kristin Kosha and Amanda Kendall. They showed heroism by keeping the restaurant open instead of closing it, bringing in over 50 people and providing warmth and safety from driving on the streets.

“It was around 2:00 p.m. Friday when Jeffrey Spangler, Kristin Kosha and Amanda Kendall were closing up the McDonald’s on Sweet Home Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst, when the snow started flying, and the winds were whipping,” WKBW’s Channel 7 wrote in a 2022 article.

The snowstorm was one of the worst ever seen in Western New York, as WGRZ reported in an April 2023 article that 47 people lost their lives during the storm, which lasted several days. At one point, wind gusts reached 72 mph.

“At one point, the Buffalo airport recorded a 72-mph wind gust,” WGRZ wrote. “Dozens of emergency responders were trapped on roads they couldn’t navigate. At one point during the storm, plow crews were pulled from the roads because visibility was at zero. It was impossible to navigate parts of the region safely.”

More than four feet of snow fell at the Buffalo Airport during the storm from Dec. 23 to 27.

The Bills Played in Chicago on Christmas Eve

The Bills played the Chicago Bears that weekend. Since Christmas Day fell on a Sunday, Buffalo played on Saturday. Buffalo left for Chicago a day earlier than expected to make the game.

Buffalo won 35-13, but it had to spend Christmas Eve in Chicago because it couldn’t travel back to Western New York due to the snowstorm and travel ban. Fortunately, the Bills could fly back to Buffalo on Christmas Day.

The Bills were also affected by a storm earlier that year in mid-November when they had to move their home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit, the Lions‘ home, because a lake-effect storm was headed for Western New York.