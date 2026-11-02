Buffalo Bills 7-Year Safety Sends Message to Front Office Amid Trade Rumors

The Buffalo Bills have been rumored to be in the market for a trade to bolster their secondary, but they might not need to anymore.

Buffalo elevated veteran safety Geno Stone for the first time in the team’s 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended, Buffalo turned to Stone, who made a major impact.

Stone had a great game, and now he sent a bold message to the front office amid looming trade rumors.

Geno Stone Sends Message to Buffalo Bills Front Office

After the Bills’ lopsided win over the Ravens, Stone sent a direct message to GM Brandon Beane and the rest of the front office.

Stone looked solid in the secondary and could be the replacement for Gardner-Johnson, who many fans have called for to be cut after his suspension and lackluster play.

“This team brought life back to me,” Stone said postgame. “The past few years, it kind of took a mental toll on me, the things I went through. But this place gave me life.”

Stone finished the game recording 6 tackles, which tied Terrel Bernard for the team-high. He made a difference in the secondary, and he sent a short message to the front office that might be thinking of trading for safety help.

“Hey, I’m here,” he said. “That’s all I gotta say.”

Stone could be signed to the 53-man roster, and ahead of the game, he said the Bills made it clear they just wanted him to be himself and play his game.

“Nothing. Just go be me,” Stone said about what DC Jim Leonhard told him. … “I got a lot to prove this year myself.”

Stone is in his eighth NFL season. He signed with Buffalo to compete with Damar Hamlin for the backup role, but was beaten out and released. He ended up signing back with the Bills practice squad where he’s been before being elevated for the first time on Sunday.

Buffalo Players Praise Geno Stone

After the win and Stone’s stellar performance, some of his teammates praised the veteran safety.

Newly signed cornerback Te’Cory Couch was impressed with what Stone did on Sunday and how he’s handled himself on the practice squad this season.

“He’s seen a lot of football,” Couch said. “He has a bunch of energy and he’s fun to play with. He keeps everybody going even when something bad happens; he’s picking everyone up. It’s just an honor to play with him.”

Bills starting safety Cole Bishop, meanwhile, was also impressed with how Stone played.

“That’s my guy,” Bishop said. “He’s gone through a lot with the practice squad situation, and everybody is hoping to be on that 53. So I was excited for him to go out there today and make some plays.”

Whether or not Stone will be signed or elevated for next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is to be seen.