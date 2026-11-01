The Buffalo Bills could see every level of the quarterback depth chart against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hurt on his first pass attempt against the Bills on Sunday, being ruled out after suffering an injury to his right (throwing) hand. Backup Tyler Huntley came in, but was evaluated for an injury of his own and taken out after one drive.
That left the Ravens preparing third-stringer Joe Fagnano, who had not appeared in a game this season. Because Fagnano was listed as the emergency quarterback, it meant that Huntley was ineligible to return.
Ravens Could Be Forced to Use Emergency Quarterback Against Bills
As CBS Sports noted, Fagnano was named the emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game.
“Fagnano (coach’s decision) is inactive but will serve as the Ravens’ emergency third quarterback Sunday against the Bills,” the report noted.
“Fagnano operated as the Ravens’ backup quarterback behind Tyler Huntley for each of the team’s prior three games in the absence of Lamar Jackson, who has been cleared to return for Sunday’s contest against Buffalo. As the emergency QB3, Fagnano is not allowed to play unless both Jackson and Huntley are taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.”
Fagnano was seen warming up during the game as Huntley was being evaluated for an injury, though Huntley was able to return on the next drive.
Lamar Jackson Already Ruled Out
After missing three games with an ankle injury, Jackson had a very short day against the Bills. As NFL.com noted, he left the field immediately after the injury and was later ruled out.
“Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and will not return after suffering a right thumb injury on Baltimore’s first offensive snap of the game,” the report noted. “Jackson was quickly ruled out after initially being deemed questionable to return. Jackson, who missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury, appeared to suffer the injury when his throwing hand collided with a Bills defender on a pass attempt to Zay Flowers in the first quarter.”
Who is Joe Fagnano? Bills Face Ravens Emergency QB After Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Injuries