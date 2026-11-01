The Buffalo Bills could see every level of the quarterback depth chart against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hurt on his first pass attempt against the Bills on Sunday, being ruled out after suffering an injury to his right (throwing) hand. Backup Tyler Huntley came in, but was evaluated for an injury of his own and taken out after one drive.

That left the Ravens preparing third-stringer Joe Fagnano, who had not appeared in a game this season. Because Fagnano was listed as the emergency quarterback, it meant that Huntley was ineligible to return.

Ravens Could Be Forced to Use Emergency Quarterback Against Bills

As CBS Sports noted, Fagnano was named the emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game.

“Fagnano (coach’s decision) is inactive but will serve as the Ravens’ emergency third quarterback Sunday against the Bills,” the report noted.