“Fagnano operated as the Ravens’ backup quarterback behind Tyler Huntley for each of the team’s prior three games in the absence of Lamar Jackson, who has been cleared to return for Sunday’s contest against Buffalo. As the emergency QB3, Fagnano is not allowed to play unless both Jackson and Huntley are taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.”

Fagnano was seen warming up during the game as Huntley was being evaluated for an injury, though Huntley was able to return on the next drive.

Lamar Jackson Already Ruled Out

After missing three games with an ankle injury, Jackson had a very short day against the Bills. As NFL.com noted, he left the field immediately after the injury and was later ruled out.

“Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and will not return after suffering a right thumb injury on Baltimore’s first offensive snap of the game,” the report noted. “Jackson was quickly ruled out after initially being deemed questionable to return. Jackson, who missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury, appeared to suffer the injury when his throwing hand collided with a Bills defender on a pass attempt to Zay Flowers in the first quarter.”