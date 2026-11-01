Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News During Ravens Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen etched another place in the NFL history books on Sunday.

Though Allen and the Bills offense struggled in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, he leapt his way to a touchdown that gave him another NFL record.

Josh Allen’s Rushing Touchdown Makes History

As the Bills announced, Allen’s 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Ravens was his seventh of the season, which tied him for most all time for quarterbacks at this point in the NFL season.

“Allen has tied Chicago QB Johnny Lujack (1950) for the most rush TDs by a QB in his first 7 games of a season in NFL history,” the team announced in a post on X.

The Bills went into halftime with a 16-7 lead despite several mistakes from the Bills, including an interception that hit the hands of tight end Jackson Hawes and deflected into the air. Bills wide receiver DJ Moore also lost a fumble, while Allen was held to 8-of-19 passing for 112 yards.

Bills Defense Performs Well Against Backup Quarterbacks

As badly as the Bills struggled on offense, the defense excelled against an injury-struck Ravens offense. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was hurt on the first play of the game after hitting his right (throwing) hand on a follow-through and suffering what appeared to be a dislocated finger.

Jackson was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley, who was also ruled out and replaced by emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano.

Allen had said before the game that he was looking forward to facing Jackson, his fellow class of 2018 first-round rookie.

“He’s been one of the best if not the best, quarterbacks. And what he’s consistently done when he’s on the field is unbelievable,” Allen said, via The Associated Press. “He’s a very special player and I’ve got so much respect for him.

“That’s why you play this game is to have matchups like this.”