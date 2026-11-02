Buffalo Bills HC Joe Brady Calls Out Offense Despite Dominant Ravens Victory

The Buffalo Bills picked up a lopsided 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday.

Although the Bills had a lopsided win, they did struggle in the first half, and head coach Joe Brady still isn’t happy with how the team is playing.

Buffalo improved to 6-1 with the win and will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Joe Brady Rips Buffalo Bills After Win

Although Buffalo dominated the Ravens, Brady still isn’t happy with what he’s seen from the team.

“I think our standard wasn’t good. I thought our execution, our details, penalties, and fumbles; I thought we started off fast in that first drive, but then I felt like we kind of lost our way, in terms of some of the little things,” Brady said postgame. “But there’s time on the clock. Let’s just keep playing, and we’ll figure it out. And the guys have a lot of trust in us, and I have a lot of trust in them.”

Brady believes the offense continues to have some issues, whether it’s turnovers or penalties, which is something he wants cleared up.

“We were turning the ball over, taking penalties, getting nice plays, and penalties started showing up. Getting the ball in the red zone, a penalty showing up. It was like Groundhog Day,” the head coach said.

It is fair criticism from Brady, as the Bills offense did struggle in the first half. Josh Allen threw an interception, but it wasn’t his fault, as tight end Jackson Hawes tipped it right to a Ravens player, while DJ Moore also fumbled.

Although Brady isn’t happy, the Bills did improve to 6-1 and remain atop the AFC East, and are in first place in the AFC.

Buffalo Struggled in First Half

The Bills’ offense did struggle in the first half, and quarterback Josh Allen had to fire up the team at halftime.

Allen spoke to the team at halftime, and it seemingly sparked the team, as they outscored Baltimore 20-3 to spark the blowout win.

“We didn’t play up to our standard. We weren’t throwing and catching it. I didn’t feel like I was doing a good enough job. It’s not winning football,” Allen said postgame. “Sitting there talking with the guys going into halftime, I just said, ‘Hey, we’re way better than this.'”

Brady also echoed Allen’s words as he felt like the team did a good job making adjustments.

“When you have Josh Allen, you’re never going to get what you game-planned for,” Brady quipped. “I’ve learned that for a lot of years. Can we adjust? We have a saying that right, wrong or indifferent, nobody is going to adjust better.”

If the Bills are going to continue their success, however, Brady believes Buffalo needs to be more consistent and stop taking so many penalties.