Buffalo Bills HC Makes Feelings Clear on DJ Moore’s Return From Injury

The Buffalo Bills came out of the bye week and had a statement 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo got No. 1 receiver DJ Moore back in the lineup after missing the past two games due to an injury. Moore had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was able to return against the Ravens and made an impact.

Moore finished the game recording four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 4 yards on one carry.

Joe Brady Praises DJ Moore

After the Bills win over the Ravens, head coach Joe Brady had plenty of praise for Moore.

Moore’s return made a major impact on the Bills’ offense. He is a proven No. 1 receiver, and just him being on the field opened up other players, and Brady had nothing but praise for him.

“You can see what he does to our offense. He made some big plays for us, and you know it’s going. It’s obviously was great to get him back,” Brady said postgame on Sunday.

Moore, however, did have another injury scare as he did go into the blue medical tent. However, it was ruled that he was all good and should be ready to play Monday Night against the Minnesota Vikings.

“DJ Moore told me he’s OK by the way! Knee scare at the end. Even Josh Allen checked on him in medical tent. He joked I just got back can’t miss time again!,” NFL insider Cameron Wolfe wrote on X.

After the game, Moore, meanwhile, admitted he wasn’t sure he would play on Sunday but once he got hit, he realized he was good to go.

“I fumbled, and then I was like, now it’s time to really lock in and get going. I was nervous at first, and then I was like, this is a game I love. … It was because of the injury and not being out there, it was like am I in game shape?,” Moore said to reporters postgame.

The Bills will need Moore to remain on the field and make an impact to help the offense continue their success.

Buffalo Adjusted in Second-Half

The Bills offense struggled in the first half, but they looked like a completely different team in the second half.

Superstar quarterback Josh Allen was a big reason why, as he fired up the team at halftime and made it clear they weren’t playing to their standards.

“We didn’t play up to our standard. We weren’t throwing and catching it. I didn’t feel like I was doing a good enough job. It’s not winning football,” Allen said postgame. “Sitting there talking with the guys going into halftime, I just said, ‘Hey, we’re way better than this.'”

Brady, meanwhile, was pleased with how Allen and the offense adjusted in the second half.

“When you have Josh Allen, you’re never going to get what you game-planned for,” Brady quipped. “I’ve learned that for a lot of years. Can we adjust? We have a saying that right, wrong or indifferent, nobody is going to adjust better.”

The Bills will go on the road to play the Vikings next week on Monday Night Football.