UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit believes that the rules should be changed for title fights in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Hokit lost a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 in a failed bid to become the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

But in Hokit’s opinion, the fight should have kept going past the allotted five rounds.

Josh Hokit Suggests Radical Rule Change for UFC title Fights

In a video posted to his social media, Hokit said that he is already back in the gym one week after his war with Gane. He also said that he wants to see the sport change its rules by allowing title fights to continue until someone gives up.

“Change the rules. In title fights, lock the cage door until someone gives up. There’s no decisions,” Hokit said.

Josh Hokit Pushing for Rematch

After losing a close fight to Gane at UFC 334, Hokit has made it clear that he wants a rematch for the belt.

Will he get what he wants? It’s possible, as there have been rumors that the UFC itself is interested in booking a rematch, likely because the first Gane vs. Hokit bout was so awesome to watch. The UFC is all about booking the biggest-money fights available, so if the promotion feels that it can make the most money from a rematch, then they will do that fight.

That being said, there are several other contenders who are waiting for a title shot against Gane, including Alexander Volkov, who has won three straight fights and has seven wins in his last eight bouts, and also the winner of Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month.

Both Volkov and the winner of Pereira vs. Pavlovich deserve a title shot, as does former champ Tom Aspinall, who was forced to vacate his belt due to an eye injury. But the UFC may very well go with Hokit instead in a rematch if they feel that it is truly the fight that the fans want to see and the one that makes the company the most money.